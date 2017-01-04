Search

Advanced search

Kent Police seizes £4m of criminal gains cash - but where does it go?

08:29 04 January 2017

Kent Police

Kent Police

Archant

The force has used Proceeds of Crime legislation to secure 159 successful confiscation orders against offenders

Comment

Kent Police claimed back more than £4m of criminal gains in 2016 using Proceeds of Crime legislation, it has emerged.

Over the last 12 months, the force has used the act to secure 159 successful confiscation orders against offenders, with £3,008,131.31 in the process of being recouped, while a further £1,158,904.17 was seized in cash forfeiture orders.

Police forces can apply for a confiscation order at the crown court following a conviction to deprive criminals of benefits resulting from crime.

For example, if a criminal commits a theft or fraud and benefits from the offence by earning money or assets.

Financial investigators will look at bank accounts, houses, vehicles and valuables, even if legally held, to determine if they could be used to pay back the amount they benefited from crime.

If approved by the crown court, the offenders are given a deadline to pay back the full amount or receive a prison sentence.

Even if that prison sentence is served, the money will still need to be paid back.

Once victims have been reimbursed all confiscated money is shared between the government, which takes 50 per cent, the Courts Service which takes 12.5 per cent, the Crown Prosecution Service takes 18.75% per cent while Kent Police retains only 18.75 per cent of the cash.

For those who have not been charged or convicted of a crime but are believed to have benefited from unlawful activity, a forfeiture order can be made at a magistrates court.

This is only made against cash which is believed to be the proceeds of unlawful conduct. This can only be made against cash to a minimum value of £1,000. All forfeited cash is shared equally between the government and the force.

In December 2016, a convicted burglar who targeted homes in Maidstone was ordered to pay back more than £11,000.

He was sentenced to over three years in prison in May 2016, and following an investigation into his lifestyle he was ordered to pay back £11,549, or face a further seven weeks in prison.

The money reclaimed will be paid back to the victims of his crimes or insurance companies that have incurred a loss.

In November 2016 a confiscation hearing took place against a 58 year-old Swanscombe woman, who had been sentenced in December 2015 to three years in prison for defrauding three firms to fund a gambling addiction.

At the hearing she was ordered to pay back over £57,000 within two months, or face an additional year in prison.

Detective sergeant Jon Saxby from the Kent Police serious economic crime unit said: “When a criminal is sentenced to prison, this doesn’t necessarily bring to a conclusion the work of the investigating police team.

“The Proceeds of Crime Act is a really powerful tool and we use it to make sure that criminals don’t benefit from committing crime while victims are left to suffer, so we use this act to pursue criminals and claim back money that they have earned.

“The money can then be returned to their victims, or used to support the fight against crime here in Kent.”

Keywords: Crown Prosecution Service Kent Police

Latest News

Double blow for residents as council refuses to protect Battle of Britain site and borough’s remaining pubs

Yesterday, 16:59 Simon Allin
The Battle of Britain pub, before developers moved in

Campaigners had hoped to rebuild the historic pub and protect others from the same fate

Jail for thug who fractured Kent nightclubber’s jaw after stamping on his head in ‘mindless’ brawl at Air and Breathe venue

Yesterday, 12:33 Chris Britcher
John Jeeves

John Jeeves, 22, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court this week

Fire crews tackle grill fire in Dartford

Yesterday, 10:48 Simon Allin
Fire engine

A woman had inadvertently switched the grill on while leaving the oven door closed

Kent Police seizes £4m of criminal gains cash - but where does it go?

Yesterday, 08:29 Tom Pyman
Kent Police

The force has used Proceeds of Crime legislation to secure 159 successful confiscation orders against offenders

Kent school chiefs remind parents they must apply for primary, infant and junior places by January 16

Tue, 16:47 Tom Pyman
Classroom

Last year there were 500 late applications out of the 17,400 families needing a school place

Man punched and kicked before having van stolen in Dartford

Tue, 16:44 Simon Allin
Chestnut Road

Police are searching for two men

Most read

Double blow for residents as council refuses to protect Battle of Britain site and borough’s remaining pubs

The Battle of Britain pub, before developers moved in

‘Outrageous’ uniform row sees students sent home from Ebbsfleet Academy on first day of term

Ebbsfleet Academy is facing backlash from one parent over its uniform policy. (Stock photo)

Save the dates for Canterbury Festival

Opening parade

YEARLY REVIEW: Read some of the best headlines from 2016

Image of the proposed Lower Thames Crossing

Dartford Crossing and QEII Bridge to be CLOSED this week

The Dartford Crossing will face closures this week

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder