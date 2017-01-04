Kent Police seizes £4m of criminal gains cash - but where does it go?

The force has used Proceeds of Crime legislation to secure 159 successful confiscation orders against offenders

Kent Police claimed back more than £4m of criminal gains in 2016 using Proceeds of Crime legislation, it has emerged.

Over the last 12 months, the force has used the act to secure 159 successful confiscation orders against offenders, with £3,008,131.31 in the process of being recouped, while a further £1,158,904.17 was seized in cash forfeiture orders.

Police forces can apply for a confiscation order at the crown court following a conviction to deprive criminals of benefits resulting from crime.

For example, if a criminal commits a theft or fraud and benefits from the offence by earning money or assets.

Financial investigators will look at bank accounts, houses, vehicles and valuables, even if legally held, to determine if they could be used to pay back the amount they benefited from crime.

If approved by the crown court, the offenders are given a deadline to pay back the full amount or receive a prison sentence.

Even if that prison sentence is served, the money will still need to be paid back.

Once victims have been reimbursed all confiscated money is shared between the government, which takes 50 per cent, the Courts Service which takes 12.5 per cent, the Crown Prosecution Service takes 18.75% per cent while Kent Police retains only 18.75 per cent of the cash.

For those who have not been charged or convicted of a crime but are believed to have benefited from unlawful activity, a forfeiture order can be made at a magistrates court.

This is only made against cash which is believed to be the proceeds of unlawful conduct. This can only be made against cash to a minimum value of £1,000. All forfeited cash is shared equally between the government and the force.

In December 2016, a convicted burglar who targeted homes in Maidstone was ordered to pay back more than £11,000.

He was sentenced to over three years in prison in May 2016, and following an investigation into his lifestyle he was ordered to pay back £11,549, or face a further seven weeks in prison.

The money reclaimed will be paid back to the victims of his crimes or insurance companies that have incurred a loss.

In November 2016 a confiscation hearing took place against a 58 year-old Swanscombe woman, who had been sentenced in December 2015 to three years in prison for defrauding three firms to fund a gambling addiction.

At the hearing she was ordered to pay back over £57,000 within two months, or face an additional year in prison.

Detective sergeant Jon Saxby from the Kent Police serious economic crime unit said: “When a criminal is sentenced to prison, this doesn’t necessarily bring to a conclusion the work of the investigating police team.

“The Proceeds of Crime Act is a really powerful tool and we use it to make sure that criminals don’t benefit from committing crime while victims are left to suffer, so we use this act to pursue criminals and claim back money that they have earned.

“The money can then be returned to their victims, or used to support the fight against crime here in Kent.”