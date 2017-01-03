Kent school chiefs remind parents they must apply for primary, infant and junior places by January 16

Classroom dolgachov

Last year there were 500 late applications out of the 17,400 families needing a school place

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

School chiefs at Kent County Council are reminding parents to apply for primary, infant and junior places for their children by January 16.

Families are encouraged to apply as soon as possible for a September place, after there were 500 late applications out of the 17,400 families needing a school place last year.

Roger Gough, KCC’s cabinet member for education, said: “The best way to apply is online. 94 per cent of all applications are now made that way and we really encourage parents to apply as soon as possible.

“If parents do not apply in time their child could miss out on a school place at their preferred school.

“We are also reminding parents they do still need to apply for a school place even if their child has older brothers or sisters already in school.

“Every year a number of people fail to register by the deadline because they believe they need not apply because they have a brother or sister already in school, but they do.”

Every child born between September 1, 2012 and August 31, 2013 needs to be registered for a school place, along with those who are moving from Infant school to junior school.

Families can apply for up to three schools, putting them in order of preference.

Naming only one school does not guarantee a place at that school or give priority for a place over another child, nor does naming a school more than once.

KCC bosses recommend that parents name their schools in their genuine order of preference.

Schools do not know whether they have been named as first, second or third preference, they will make their offers in accordance with their oversubscription criteria and KCC will always offer the highest available preference.

On April 18, parents and carers who provided email addresses through an online application will find out at which primary school each child has been offered a place.

Others will have their offers sent to them by post on the same day.

To apply online visit www.kent.gov.uk/ola