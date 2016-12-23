Kent travel news: If you’re planning to use the train this weekend read this before you set out

Roads and rail set to take the strain as thousands hit transport network ahead of Christmas Day

Thousands are set to head onto Kent’s transport network over the next 24 hours in the traditional pre-Christmas rush.

With most offices closing down as of Friday for the festive break, the roads are expected to be busy throughout the day, with traditional Kent pinch points of the M25 and Dartford Crossing expected to be slow going.

In addition, travellers using the rail network need to keep an eye on engineering work which could disrupt journeys tomorrow (Christmas Eve).

Major engineering work means there are no Southeastern trains at Charing Cross and Waterloo East, and a reduced service at Cannon Street from Saturday until Tuesday, December 27.

There will be no trains to or from Charing Cross, and the only services to or from Cannon Street will be four trains per hour in each direction between Cannon Street and Dartford via Greenwich and Woolwich Arsenal.

All other services will be cancelled or diverted to Victoria, London Bridge, or Blackfriars.

In addition Network Rail is carrying out work on the tunnel between Tonbridge and Sevenoaks, which will close the line. Travellers will be diverted - and thus making journey times longer - while there will be a replacement bus service for those looking to travel between the two west Kent destinations.