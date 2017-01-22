Search

Advanced search

Kent weather: Freezing fog set to continue until mid-morning on Tuesday

15:57 23 January 2017

Condensation caused my cold weather and fog

Condensation caused my cold weather and fog

Drimafilm

The Met Office have warned that driving conditions will be difficult and journey times will take longer

The Met Office have issued a level two yellow warning for freezing fog across the county, and it’s expected until mid-morning on Tuesday.

Drivers and commuters have been warned to take their time when travelling as “driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible.”

The chief forecaster’s assessment said: “Areas of freezing fog, some dense, are expected to form again during Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The fog will become widespread in places early in the night on Monday, early on Tuesday morning.

The fog is expected to clear by 11am on Tuesday morning.

The weather warning comes after Kent County Council urged families in Kent to wrap up warm and take care of their loved ones as the cold weather continues.

Officials advise that simple changes or measures such as making regular hot drinks and wearing several thin layers of clothes rather than one thick one can help to keep your body warm.

For more information on why it’s important to wrap up warm, click here.

Keywords: Met Office Kent County Council Kent County

Latest News

Charlie Elphicke calls on home secretary Amber Rudd to end ‘Lille Loophole’ which allows unchecked arrivals in Kent from Europe

Yesterday, 15:59 Tom Pyman
Eurostar

The loophole lets passengers miss key border checks by buying a ticket from Brussels to Lille but then staying on the train until it reaches Ashford and Ebbsfleet

Kent weather: Freezing fog set to continue until mid-morning on Tuesday

Yesterday, 15:57 Emily King
Condensation caused my cold weather and fog

The Met Office have warned that driving conditions will be difficult and journey times will take longer

Wi-fi roll out across Southeastern trains on track as supplier chosen to install technology

Yesterday, 14:24 Tom Pyman
Mobile phone

All trains will enable connectivity by 2018, with some set to provide internet access within months

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Yesterday, 09:50 Adele Couchman
Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident in Gravesend yesterday

400 years on, the inspiring legacy of Pocahontas lives on

Sunday, January 22, 2017 By Emily King
Pocahontas statue

At the final resting place of the pioneering real-life Native American, a series of special events is taking place. We speak to a descendant and experts about her life

Man dies after being hit by a car in Swanley

Sunday, January 22, 2017 Simon Allin
The collision took place on Maidstone Road

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

Most read

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

UPDATE: ‘At least I can say I tried’ - Petition against conversion of former maternity unit into flats raises 1,000 signatures

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Charlie Elphicke calls on home secretary Amber Rudd to end ‘Lille Loophole’ which allows unchecked arrivals in Kent from Europe

Eurostar

The Wanted’s Tom Parker, and Eastenders’ Louisa Lytton star in Grease

Tom Parker, Danielle Hope, and Louisa Lytton

Kent weather: Freezing fog set to continue until mid-morning on Tuesday

Condensation caused my cold weather and fog

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder