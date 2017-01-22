Kent weather: Freezing fog set to continue until mid-morning on Tuesday

Condensation caused my cold weather and fog Drimafilm

The Met Office have warned that driving conditions will be difficult and journey times will take longer

The Met Office have issued a level two yellow warning for freezing fog across the county, and it’s expected until mid-morning on Tuesday.

Drivers and commuters have been warned to take their time when travelling as “driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible.”

The chief forecaster’s assessment said: “Areas of freezing fog, some dense, are expected to form again during Monday night and into Tuesday morning. The fog will become widespread in places early in the night on Monday, early on Tuesday morning.

The fog is expected to clear by 11am on Tuesday morning.

The weather warning comes after Kent County Council urged families in Kent to wrap up warm and take care of their loved ones as the cold weather continues.

Officials advise that simple changes or measures such as making regular hot drinks and wearing several thin layers of clothes rather than one thick one can help to keep your body warm.

