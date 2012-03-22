Kick off your career with Ebbsfleet United F.C.

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:20 29 March 2017

Ebbsfleet

Ebbsfleet

Ady Kerry /AK Pictures

The football club are teaming up with a training provider to deliver apprenticeships

Training provider MiddletonMurray today announces an exciting joint initiative with Ebbsfleet United F.C.

The Stonebridge Roads stadium will house the first ever cohort of pre-apprenticeship trainees on site, from March 27.

The MiddletonMurray six week traineeship guarantees a job at the end of the training programme for those who take up the offer.

The initiative will enable local young people, aged 16-24, to learn skills they need for the workplace and to begin their career.

The course teaches interview skills, CV writing, as well as offering a ‘life planning’ element, to ensure candidates are seeking jobs that suit them.

MiddletonMurray have previously worked with Ebbsfleet United F.C. for stadium advertising, shirt sponsorship, and community partnerships.

Danny Harrer, MiddletonMUrray’s head of sales, said: “We’re very much looking forward to hosting our pre-apprenticeship traineeship programme at Ebbsfleet United F.C. The club is perfectly located with great transport links and we are excited by the opportunity this offers to local young people to kick-start their careers.”

There will be a series of open days for those interested:

March 24 - 12-3pm

March 26 - 12-3pm

March 22 - 12-3pm

March 23 - 10am-1pm

Visit apprenticeships.middletonmurray.com/apply.php for more information on applying.

