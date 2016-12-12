Knife-wielding man threatens worker during robbery at Gravesend betting shop

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to

A man threatened staff with a knife during a robbery at a betting shop in Gravesend.

The incident is reported to have taken place at Ladbrokes in Windmill Street on Sunday, December 12, between 8.25pm and 8.40pm.

The suspect, who is believed to be a regular customer of the shop, waited while a member of staff emptied the self-service machines before threatening to hurt the worker with a knife.

He is then reported to have left with a quantity of cash.

Police officers have released two CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 or Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference XY/49792/16.