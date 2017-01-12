‘London is a Hunger Games-style capital seeking to subjugate Kent’ - Charlie Elphicke backs Chris Grayling decision not to allow TfL to take over Southeastern rail services

The transport secretary has been accused of putting politics ahead of passengers

Charlie Elphicke claims London is “a Hunger Games-style capital seeking to subjugate” the county as he backed the government’s decision not to allow Transport for London to take over suburban rail services in Kent.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling came under fire in December for rejecting mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s proposals for TfL to take control of services currently operated by Southeastern.

Mr Grayling was accused of putting politics ahead of passengers after a leaked letter showed he opposed the devolution of suburban rail services in the London area to keep the network “out of the clutches” of a Labour mayor.

Defending his position at Transport Questions in the House of Commons this morning, Mr Grayling told MPs: “There’s been no politicisation of this discussion.

“This decision was taken after the mayor’s business plan was analysed across government, after discussions with neighbouring authorities, after discussions with people who know the route and the truth is the mayor’s proposals offered no extra capacity for passengers and a whole lot of uncosted, unfunded promises.

“It also involved a very substantial top-down reorganisation.

“The approach we have chosen is the same one we have taken in northern [routes] and in the midlands which is to create a partnership to develop a franchise that will work for all passengers in Kent and south east London to deliver the capacity we need.”

Dover and Deal MP Mr Elphicke threw his weight behind his Conservative colleague, insisting the capital city was trying to exert too much power over Kent.

He said: “I support the transport secretary on that and say my constituents in Kent are deeply concerned that London for too long has acted as a selfish city, seeking to benefit itself at the expense of the people of Kent and the other home counties.

“It is not right for London to act like a Hunger Games-style capital seeking to subjugate the districts.

“We need fair rail services for Kent, Essex and the other home counties and I urge the secretary to carry on and uphold his decision.”

A spokesperson for Mr Khan said: “The polls show commuters overwhelmingly support the devolution of suburban rail services to TfL.

“The case is backed by councils, MPs and assembly members from all parties, and was even agreed to by the government last year.

“TfL has a fully funded business case that sets out the substantial benefits passengers will receive from rail devolution, putting an end to the terrible service currently provided by the private rail companies and DfT.”