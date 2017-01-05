Longfield dog owner distraught after pet stolen straight off the street

Pippa, the missing Staffordshire Bull Terrier Archant

The dog was allegedly taken by a group of men in front of a kebab shop

A Longfield dog owner has been left distraught after a group of men allegedly stole her pet straight off the street.

Lesley Elliott, who lives on Main Road, says five men put her black-and-white Staffordshire Bull Terrier Pippa in the back of a 4x4 and drove off at 12.30am on December 11.

Pippa was taken outside Longfield Kebab House on Station Road after she ran out of the house and round the corner to the takeaway.

Mrs Elliott said: “She got out late in the evening. We have had new doors put in and she has worked out how to open them and ran to the first person she saw, who happened to be a group of men - and they took her.

“I am gutted, and my granddaughter Hope is missing her.”

The six-year-old dog is microchipped and was wearing a collar at the time of her abduction.

Dog thefts have been on the rise in recent years, with more than 5,000 stolen since the beginning of 2013.

Staffordshire Bull terriers are commonly targeted by criminals, along with designer breeds such as miniature French bulldogs and pugs.

A police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is investigating a report of the theft of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier from Station Road, Longfield on Sunday, December 11, 2016.

“It is reported the dog was seen in Station Road around between midnight and 1am and enquiries are on-going into the circumstances surrounding its disappearance.”

Anyone with information that can help is asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference XY/50855/16.

Alternatively, contact Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.