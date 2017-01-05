Search

Advanced search

Longfield dog owner distraught after pet stolen straight off the street

14:42 05 January 2017

Pippa, the missing Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Pippa, the missing Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Archant

The dog was allegedly taken by a group of men in front of a kebab shop

Comment

A Longfield dog owner has been left distraught after a group of men allegedly stole her pet straight off the street.

Lesley Elliott, who lives on Main Road, says five men put her black-and-white Staffordshire Bull Terrier Pippa in the back of a 4x4 and drove off at 12.30am on December 11.

Pippa was taken outside Longfield Kebab House on Station Road after she ran out of the house and round the corner to the takeaway.

Mrs Elliott said: “She got out late in the evening. We have had new doors put in and she has worked out how to open them and ran to the first person she saw, who happened to be a group of men - and they took her.

“I am gutted, and my granddaughter Hope is missing her.”

The six-year-old dog is microchipped and was wearing a collar at the time of her abduction.

Dog thefts have been on the rise in recent years, with more than 5,000 stolen since the beginning of 2013.

Staffordshire Bull terriers are commonly targeted by criminals, along with designer breeds such as miniature French bulldogs and pugs.

A police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is investigating a report of the theft of a Staffordshire Bull Terrier from Station Road, Longfield on Sunday, December 11, 2016.

“It is reported the dog was seen in Station Road around between midnight and 1am and enquiries are on-going into the circumstances surrounding its disappearance.”

Anyone with information that can help is asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference XY/50855/16.

Alternatively, contact Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: Kent Police

Latest News

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally laughs off speculation Millwall could relocate to Kent

13:14 Tom Pyman
Paul Scally is not concerned by speculation Millwall FC could relocate to Kent. Pic; Andy Archer

Lewisham council is expected to give the green light next week to plans to compulsorily purchase areas around the Den and sell them on to an offshore developer

Man who assaulted prison guard and escaped custody jailed for 10 years

15:04 Emily King
Frank Ball

Frank Ball of Perry Hill, Cliffe, pleaded guilty to grevious bodily harm as well as four other offences

Mum walking the entire British coastline in memory of her infant daughter to arrive in Gravesend

14:58 Luke May
Natalia, 41, from Cheltenham, took on the 6,000 mile journey to support The Grand Appeal

She has already raised more than £100,000

Welling man plunges to his death from QEII Bridge

14:40 Simon Allin
QEII Bridge at Dartford

A search and rescue operation was launched on Thursday night

Shed fire breaks out in garden of Dartford home - but the cause is unknown

09:54 Luke May
Fire

The fire started in Ladywood Road

Suburban rail fare freeze promised as Mayor of London makes fresh bid for control

09:45 Simon Allin
London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Fare increase “the final straw” for commuters, says Sadiq Khan

Most read

Nursing staff wanted as pilot scheme aims to bring hospice, nursing homes, GPs and paramedics closer together

Hospice charity ellenor is set to play a greater role in local nursing homes, also joining forces with GPs and ambulance crews.

Double blow for residents as council refuses to protect Battle of Britain site and borough’s remaining pubs

The Battle of Britain pub, before developers moved in

‘Outrageous’ uniform row sees students sent home from Ebbsfleet Academy on first day of term

Ebbsfleet Academy is facing backlash from one parent over its uniform policy. (Stock photo)

Dartford Crossing and QEII Bridge to be CLOSED this week

The Dartford Crossing will face closures this week

YEARLY REVIEW: Read some of the best headlines from 2016

Image of the proposed Lower Thames Crossing

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder