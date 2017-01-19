Search

Advanced search

M25 road-rage killer Kenneth Noye in court bid for open prison transfer

14:27 19 January 2017

Picture of Noye issued by Kent Police

Picture of Noye issued by Kent Police

Noye, now 69, was convicted of murder in April 2000 and sentenced to life

Comment

Road-rage killer Kenneth Noye has launched a High Court battle to be moved to open prison conditions.

Noye, now 69, was convicted of murder in April 2000 and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years.

He stabbed 21-year-old electrician Stephen Cameron to death in a road-rage attack on the M25 in Kent in 1996.

After the killing Noye went on the run and was arrested in Spain two years later.

In September 2015 the Parole Board declined to order his release, but recommended that he be transferred to open conditions.

But the board’s recommendation was rejected by the then justice secretary Michael Gove.

A judge in London is now being asked to rule on whether the rejection decision was “unlawful and irrational”.

Edward Fitzgerald QC, for Noye, told Mr Justice Lavender at a hearing on Thursday that the tariff period had now been served, and the “sole issue is the issue of risk”.

He argued that “the Secretary of State has failed to give proper or adequate weight to the recommendation of the Parole Board and is therefore unreasonable and contrary to law”.

Mr Fitzgerald told the judge: “It is conceded that it is ultimately for the Secretary of State to decide if a prisoner should be transferred to open conditions.

“However, the claimant submits that the Secretary of State’s reasoning for rejecting the Parole Board’s recommendation does not stand the test of scrutiny.”

Noye’s judicial review challenge is contested by current Justice Secretary Liz Truss, who argues that there was “nothing irrational” in the decision taken.

Tom Weisselberg QC, for the Justice Secretary, said Mr Gove had decided he would “personally take the decision on transfer and would not leave the decision to his officials”.

He said: “He was rightly concerned about a decision which would have the effect of undermining public confidence.”

The decision not to transfer was made as the result of a number of factors, the court heard, including Mr Gove’s “doubts as to the credibility of the claimant’s claims” that he had “changed his attitude to violence”, the “risk of absconding posed by the claimant’s links to Spain”, the “risk of violence linked to the claimant’s ego and desire to be in control”, and his “use of excessive violence”.

In 1985 Noye stabbed police officer John Fordham 10 times. A jury found him not guilty of murder or manslaughter on the ground of self-defence.

Mr Weisselberg submitted: “The Secretary of State was entitled to consider that the claimant had made excessive use of violence, even where the jury acquitted him of murder, particularly in circumstances where his decision had the potential to put members of the public at risk.”

The QC argued: “The Secretary of State was entitled to consider the risk to the public posed by the claimant and to decide that further work needed to be done by the claimant in closed conditions before a transfer to open conditions would be appropriate.”

Keywords: Stephen Cameron Kenneth Noye High Court Spain London

Latest News

‘Cutting edge’ school for autistic students receives ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating in every category

Yesterday, 16:00 Luke May
Students from Helen Allison School in Meopham, which has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted

Inspectos visited Helen Allison School in November

M25 road-rage killer Kenneth Noye in court bid for open prison transfer

Yesterday, 14:27 Cathy Gordon
Picture of Noye issued by Kent Police

Noye, now 69, was convicted of murder in April 2000 and sentenced to life

Dedicated volunteer to walk 50 miles on his birthday for ellenor hospice

Yesterday, 13:54 Luke May
Robin Roberts will be walking 50k next month

The walk takes place on February 1

Police arrested 125 people caught drink driving throughout the Christmas period

Yesterday, 11:10 Emily King
Drink drive breath test

The arrests were made as part of a campaign to crackdown on motorists driving under the influence

NFU chiefs tell Kent MPs local farmers and growers will overcome Brexit challenges and continue to feed the county

Wed, 15:35 Tom Pyman
Seasonal workers

Agricultural chiefs held a meeting this week with Gareth Johnson, Damian Green, Charlie Elphicke, Craig Mackinlay, Helen Grant, Helen Whately and Kelly Tolhurst

84-year-old woman has pension money stolen by pickpockets in Swanley

Wed, 13:06 Adele Couchman

Three pensioners had their purses taken whilst shopping yesterday

Most read

Conservative councillors accused of selling Swanley down the river as reserves drop by £800,000

Swanley Town Council

Antonio Conte hails Swanley-born Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as ‘a player with great quality’

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

‘At least I can say I tried’ - Petition against conversion of former maternity unit into flats nears 1,000 signatures

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Former Gravesend hospital to become home to nearly 80 flats

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder