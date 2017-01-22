Search

Man dies after being hit by a car in Swanley

09:16 22 January 2017

The collision took place on Maidstone Road

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident

A 29-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Swanley.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened on the B2173 Maidstone Road near the junction with Hockenden Lane at 10.05pm on Saturday (January 21).

The victim, a pedestrian from Swanley, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit by a silver Renault Clio. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Witnesses who have not already spoken to police have been urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538, quoting reference DB/COJ/013/17.

