Man punched and kicked before having van stolen in Dartford

Police are searching for two men

A man was kicked and punched before his van was stolen during a robbery in Dartford.

At around 8.30pm on Sunday, December 13, a man in his 50s had parked his white Peugeot Expert van in Chestnut Road.

As he got out two men kicked and punched him, took his car keys and then stole his van.

The victim suffered bruising and cuts to his face and he went to a local hospital for medical attention.

The vehicle was later found burnt out in Walker Close, Crayford.

The two men are described as wearing balaclavas, dark clothing and gloves.

Anyone with information that can help has been asked to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference XY/050137/16.

Alternatively, contact Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.