Man stabbed by knife-wielding attacker in Longfield burglary

Police have launched an appeal for information

A man was stabbed as knife-wielding attackers burgled a property in Longfield.

Three men are reported to have forced their way through the front door as one of the victims was entering the Foxwood Way property on Monday, January 9.

Armed with coshes and a knife, the men made threats and demands for money.

There were two other victims in the house, a man and a woman. The man suffered stab wounds and is currently in a London hospital receiving treatment. His injuries are described as serious, but not life-threatening.

The suspects stole a watch, a ring and keys to both the victim’s car and property.

They have been described as white with south London accents, and one of them was reported to be wearing grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

A dark saloon vehicle with distinctive alloy wheels was seen near to the property during the time of the incident and officers would like to speak to the owner, who might be able to help them with their enquiries.

Investigating officer detective constable Kara Sweetland said: “This violent attack was a terrifying ordeal for the family and we want to hear from anyone who might have seen anything or can provide us with information.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference number XY/001401/17.

Alternatively, call Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.