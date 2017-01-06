Search

Man who assaulted prison guard and escaped custody jailed for 10 years

15:04 06 January 2017

Frank Ball

Frank Ball

Archant

Frank Ball of Perry Hill, Cliffe, pleaded guilty to grevious bodily harm as well as four other offences

Sarah CarrollSarah Carroll

A man has been jailed for 10 years and four months after he escaped from custody in May 2016 when being transferred to a prison van from Medway Magistrates’ Court having been convicted of theft.

Frank Ball of Perry Hill, Cliffe, was jailed at Maidstone Crown Court on January 5 after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm, two charges of theft, one charge of escaping lawful custody and one charge of aggravated burglary.

The court heard how Ball had appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on May 2 2016 in connection with two theft offences in Gravesend but assaulted a female prison guard and then escaped custody.

The prison guard was left with a broken pelvis as a result of the assault.

Following his escape, he was placed on Kent’s Most Wanted list.

On May 8 between 12:15pm and 12.45pm Ball, along with Sarah Carroll, 37 and of no fixed address, forced their way inside a property in Valley Drive, Gravesend.

Inside the house was a woman, her male friend and two young children.

When inside the property Ball used a knife to threaten both victims and demanded money. He also made threats to hurt the young children.

The court heard how Carroll acted as a look out and having been handed a bank card from the female victim, she went to a cashpoint to withdraw money from the victim’s account.

Carroll then returned and Ball demanded more money from the victims which the man then handed over. Ball then threatened the victims once more, telling them to not tell the police, before both Ball and Carroll left.

After the victims reported the incident both convicts were both arrested on May 9 in Barnet.

Carroll was also sentenced on January 5 and was jailed for three years.

Investigating officer, Glenn Blanchard said: “Ball carried out a violent and sustained assault on the prison guard in order to escape custody and did not care about the injuries he was inflicting on an innocent person who was just doing their job.

“He went on to carry out another nasty offence where he left young children frightened and upset and I’m pleased he has been given a lengthy sentence reflecting the seriousness of his offences.”

