Masked men attempt to open cash machine at Co-Op in Station Road, Longfield

CCTV images show the two men entering the store Archant

The attempted break-in happened shortly after midnight on December 8

Police are investigating two masked men with an angle grider and sledgehammer attempting to open a cash machine at a supermarket in Longfield.

The incident happened at the Co-Op in Station Road, shortly after midnight on the morning of Thursday, December 8. CCTV footage shows two men entering the building with their faces covered.

A Kent Police constable patrolling the area noticed that a window had been smashed, and that damage had been caused to a free-standing cash machine inside the building - although nothing was stolen.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01474 366149 or call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.