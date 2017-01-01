Mayor of Dartford offers seasonal message for a ‘peaceful’ 2017

Mayor John Burrell has released his season message Archant

Read mayor John Burrell's seasonal message here

The Mayoress and I would like to wish all the residents of Dartford a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

As many of us enjoy a welcome festive break, I would also like to send my sincere thanks to those who are working delivering vital services throughout the Christmas period, including colleagues in the emergency services and volunteers who give up their time helping people in our community who are less fortunate. Our thoughts are also with those who will not have the chance to be with their loved ones over the festive period, particularly members of the Armed Forces serving abroad and their families.

We have very much enjoyed the first half of our Mayoral year and would like to thank everyone who has supported the Mayor’s charities this year and welcome your continued support in 2017.

We sincerely hope that you have a wonderful Christmas and wish you a very happy and peaceful New Year.