MISSING: Vulnerable teenage girl last seen on Saturday could be in Dartford or Ashford

Zainab Chaudhry Archant

She was last seen at her family’s home in Twickenham

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in looking for a vulnerable 15-year-old girl.

Zainab Chaudhry was last seen at her family home in Twickenham at around 8.30pm on Saturday, January 28.

The teenager, who has links to Dartford, has not been seen since.

Met Police officers in Hounslow, west London are aware that she is known to visit Ashford.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Zainab is described as Asian; approximately 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build and long dark hair.

“She was last seen wearing a black ankle length coat over a black crop top, blue jeans and has black Adidas trainers. She is possibly carrying a large black shoulder bag.

“Anyone who has seen Zainab or who knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact police in Hounslow via 101, via Twitter @MetCC.”