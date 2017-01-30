Search

Advanced search

MISSING: Vulnerable teenage girl last seen on Saturday could be in Dartford or Ashford

12:36 30 January 2017

Zainab Chaudhry

Zainab Chaudhry

Archant

She was last seen at her family’s home in Twickenham

Comment

Police are appealing for the public’s help in looking for a vulnerable 15-year-old girl.

Zainab Chaudhry was last seen at her family home in Twickenham at around 8.30pm on Saturday, January 28.

The teenager, who has links to Dartford, has not been seen since.

Met Police officers in Hounslow, west London are aware that she is known to visit Ashford.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Zainab is described as Asian; approximately 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build and long dark hair.

“She was last seen wearing a black ankle length coat over a black crop top, blue jeans and has black Adidas trainers. She is possibly carrying a large black shoulder bag.

“Anyone who has seen Zainab or who knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact police in Hounslow via 101, via Twitter @MetCC.”

Keywords: Scotland Yard London

Latest News

UPDATE: Suspects have bail extended again after alleged Mother’s Day ‘gang rape’ at Bluewater shopping centre

10:12 Luke May
Bluewater

Six suspects have been bailed until March

UPDATE: Public drinking, ‘nuisance’ driving and more could be banned from Dartford town centre

15:36 Luke May
Dartford town centre

Cabinet members met last week

North Kent Sunday League side to hold reunion

15:16 Simon Allin
A reunion is planned for a north Kent Sunday League side

The event is to be held at a pub in Gravesend

MISSING: Vulnerable teenage girl last seen on Saturday could be in Dartford or Ashford

12:36 Luke May
Zainab Chaudhry

She was last seen at her family’s home in Twickenham

Get ready for another full week of closures at Dartford Crossing - including the QEII Bridge

10:00 Luke May
The Dartford Crossing

Work is ongoing to improve the crossing

New cricket project aimed at ‘breaking down barriers’ launches in Northfleet

09:29 Luke May
The launch of Gravesham's Street Cricket Project took place last Wednesday, January 25.

The project launched on Wednesday

Most read

MISSING: Vulnerable teenage girl last seen on Saturday could be in Dartford or Ashford

Zainab Chaudhry

Suspected drink-driver leaves police officer with serious injuries after crashing into officer’s car in Gravesend

Kent Police

North Kent Sunday League side to hold reunion

A reunion is planned for a north Kent Sunday League side

UPDATE: Public drinking, ‘nuisance’ driving and more could be banned from Dartford town centre

Dartford town centre

Get ready for another full week of closures at Dartford Crossing - including the QEII Bridge

The Dartford Crossing

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder