Mobile Phone Enforcement Campaign begins in bid to cut down drivers using their phone at the wheel

Using a phone while at the wheel is a major cause of accidents AndreyPopov

If caught, drivers could face three points and a fine

The Kent and Medway Safety Camera Partnership and Kent Police are working together to put dedicated patrols out actively seeking drivers using their phones while at the wheel.

The Safety Camera Partnership and Kent Police are carrying out mobile phone enforcement throughout the winter using both marked and unmarked vehicles. If caught, drivers could face three points and a fine. It has been speculated that the points system may change the penalty to six points for using your phone behind the wheel.

Safety Camera Partnership manager, Anne-Marie Penny, said “It may seem like a victimless crime, but reaction times are significantly reduced while driving and on the phone at the same time. Your reactions may even be worse than if you were driving under the influence of alcohol and you are four times more likely to crash, potentially killing or seriously injuring yourself or others. Your call, text, email, whatever it is can wait, but paying attention to the road can’t.”

Kent Police inspector Sam Pearson said “The culture of poor driver behaviour needs to change. We all need to take responsibility for our own actions. Using a handheld phone while driving is illegal. We are working with the Safety Camera Partnership to reduce crashes and casualties on our roads and everybody needs to play their part, concentrate, and just drive.”

Kent & Medway Safety Camera Partnership was formed in July 2002 and are part of the wider road safety casualty reduction group.