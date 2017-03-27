Mother of Westminster killer, Khalid Masood, says she is ‘deeply shocked and saddened’ by son’s actions

Khalid Masood Archant

Janet Ajao, from Dartford, condemns her son’s actions

The mother of Westminster killer, Khalid Masood, has released a statement today condemning her son’s actions, last Wednesday.

Janet Ajao raised Masood as a single mother, in Dartford, before moving to Tunbridge Wells’ with him so that he could attend the now-closed Huntleys school.

Formerly, Janet Elms, Ms Ajao is believed to have married Phillip Ajao in 1966 and the killer used Adrian Russell Ajao as one of his many identities over the years.

He changed his name to Khalid Masood in 2005, Scotland Yard said.

In her statement, she said: “I am so deeply shocked, saddened and numbed by the actions my son has taken that have killed and injured innocent people in Westminster.

“Since discovering that it was my son that was responsible I have shed many tears for the people caught up in this horrendous incident.

“I wish to make it absolutely clear, so there can be no doubt, I do not condone his actions nor support the beliefs he held that led to him committing this atrocity.

“I wish to thank my friends, family and community from the bottom of my heart for the love and support given to us.”

Rohey Hydara, the wife of Masood, has added she is “saddened and shocked” by what he did, saying: “I totally condemn his actions. I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

Five people died, and 50 were left injured when Masood drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before ambushing the gates to the Houses of Parliament, and murdering Bromley PC Keith Palmer, 48.