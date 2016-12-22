Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

Fire crews Archant

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters were called to a multi-vehicle pile up on the M25 last night.

Crews from Sevenoaks and Dartford responded to the crash at junction 4 of the M25 towards Dartford (Orpington junction).

A woman had managed to get out of her car but fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release her daughter, thought to be in her early 20’s from the passenger side. Hydraulic rescue equipment was also used on a second vehicle to enable an elderly man to be assisted from his car.

A truck had also collided with the central reservation and it is believed a further vehicle had swerved up the bank to avoid the crash.

The debris from the crash was spread over a wide area of the road.

Both carriageways had to be closed while emergency services helped release the casualties from their vehicles and made the scene safe, but have since reopened.