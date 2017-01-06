Mum walking the entire British coastline in memory of her infant daughter to arrive in Gravesend

Natalia, 41, from Cheltenham, took on the 6,000 mile journey to support The Grand Appeal © Oliver Dixon

She has already raised more than £100,000

An award-winning fundraiser inspired by the loss of her daughter is heading to Gravesend next week.

Natalia Spencer began walking Britain’s coastline after her five-year-old daughter Elizabeth died from a rare auto immune disease in December 2015.

Less than two months later, the 41-year-old set off from Durdle Door in Dorset, the last beach she and her daughter visited together, on a 6,000 mile journey to support the Grand Appeal, Bristol Children’s Hospital’s charity.

The Cheltenham resident, who has already raised more than £100,000 was recently named endurance fundraiser of the year at the JustGiving awards, and will be walking through Gravesend on Wednesday, January 11.

“Since my beautiful daughter Elizabeth’s death, I have been determined to do absolutely everything I can and more to justify the tragic loss of my daughter,” said the 41-year-old.

“Through my humble fundraising she has achieved not only this incredible honour but also had a loving and positive influence on people all over the country, many of whom never had the joy of meeting her.”

“To touch the lives of so many strangers and create so much good is an amazing legacy for my little girl.”

Fundraising manager at The Grand Appeal, Suzanna Maverick, added: “Natalia’s fearless efforts will leave a lasting legacy, providing vital equipment for the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit that will support other critically-ill children in the future, and making certain that her beautiful little girl won’t be forgotten.”