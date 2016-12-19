“My Christmas is ruined” - Postman suffers “horrific” injury cycling in Gravesend

Postman Indy Tihar broke his arm in two places when a dog ran out on him while he was cycling. Archant

A dog ran out on the cyclist last week, can you help?

Indy Tihar described the X-Ray of the clean break in his left arm as 'X-Rated' Indy Tihar described the X-Ray of the clean break in his left arm as 'X-Rated'

A father-of-two’s Christmas has been dealt a heavy blow after coming off his bike last week.

Keen cyclist Indy Tihar was riding his bike along the cycle path near Hever Court Road on Monday last week, when a dog bolted out in front of him on the cycle route where Hever Court Road and Watling Street meet.

The dog, believed to be a labrador or golden retriever, was not on a leash and the owner was nowhere to be seen.

Mr Tihar explained: “I was cycling toward the Cyclo Park at around 7.50am, when I started going down the cycle route.

Mr Tihar's crash helmet was damaged in the accident Mr Tihar's crash helmet was damaged in the accident

“As I went down, a dog came out from my left side, by the time I saw it, it was too late. I’ve hit the dog and it’s ran back up the bank to it’s owner.

“If I had used my brakes I would’ve flown over the handlebars.

“I came off the bike at up to 25 miles per hour.”

Mr Tihar broke his left arm in two places, a passing schoolboy helped him phone an ambulance.

His injury has put him out of work for the next six weeks.

The postman said: “When I got to hospital, well, you could say the X-Ray was X-Rated, staff at the hospital told me it was horrific.

“My Christmas is ruined and my New Years is ruined, my kids are asking if we can do things and I can’t.”

Following the horrific injury, which the Swanscombe resident likened to footballer Eduardo da Silva’s infamous leg break in 2008, Mr Tihar has appealed for the dog’s owner to come forward.

He said: “I’ve left flyers around where it happened, I just want someone to come forward.

“If they’re honourable and apologise, then I can move on.

“They’re probably none the wiser, because they couldn’t see the accident over the bank, but their dog could have been hurt because of the speed I was going at when we collided.”

Mr Tihar expressed his gratitude to the schoolboy who stopped to help him.

Can you help? Email luke.may@archant.co.uk.