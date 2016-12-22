Nearly £11,000 raised in memory of Jack Morrisson, teenager found dead in Sutton-at-Hone lake

Jack Morrisson

The 16-year-old’s body was found on Saturday morning

A fund set up in tribute to teenager Jack Morrison, who was found dead in a popular fishing lake last weekend, has raised nearly £11,000.

Friends and family of the popular 16-year-old, nicknamed Bubbles, have been coming to terms with his passing after a major search was triggered on Friday afternoon.

Rescue teams descended on the lakes at Sutton-at-Hone and sealed the area off before finding his body on Saturday.

Police say they not treating his death as suspicious and a coroner’s report is being prepared. It is believed he had been fishing.

A crowdfunding campaign was started on Monday, aiming to raise to £7,000 to cover the young angler’s funeral. More than 500 people chipped in.

The JustGiving page was set up by the Dartford and District Angling Preservation Society, which the Fawkham teenager joined when he was eight-years-old.

As of Thursday morning, the fund had raised £10,850.

His family paid a moving tribute: “Jack you were like a beautiful angel that we were sent. We have been so lucky to have you, and you were amazing.

“You were like our little golden boy, your life was so charmed and everything you wanted seemed to come to you. Your love of football was answered by playing for Volenti Football Academy and your weekends were spent on your one true love, fishing.

“Although your life was short it was full; you had achieved so much and were on a path to success.

“Your life was not a waste and the last year you had become so funny, constantly making us laugh and thank you God for that, as we now have so many stories to share of your cheeky jokes.

“That is what is keeping us strong, the thought of your happy laughing face that we love more than words can say. Our lives will never be the same now, without you here with us and although we never thought there really were angels, now we do as it’s the only explanation for such a beautiful amazing boy.

“We love you so much Jack and we can’t even begin to put in to words the love and the pride you have given to us being in your life. Thank you so much for letting us be part of your life, our perfect angel Jack, the cheekiest, funniest, strongest amazing boy we ever had the pleasure to know.”

Longfield Academy principal Alex O’Donnell said: “During his time at the school, Jack made many friends and was well liked by staff.

“His mature approach to life was always evident and his contribution to our end of year film was giving wise words of advice to younger students. We pass our sincere condolences to his family.”