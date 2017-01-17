Neighbour to the rescue as broken boiler sparks kitchen fire in Dartford

Fire Karnstocks

The fire started on Monday afternoon

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An electrical fault in the boiler of a Dartford home nearly ended in disaster yesterday.

Firefighters believe the fault caused fire to spread in the kitchen of a property in Kenwyn Road, Dartford on Monday lunchtime.

Crews from Dartford fire station were called to the scene at around 12.40pm.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The boiler extract fanned the flames spreading to washing on a clothes airer”.

By the time crews had arrived, the properties smoke alarm had alerted a neighbour, who used buckets of water to douse the flames.

Crews followed up by damping down the area and using a thermal image camera to see if the fire had spread anywhere else inside the property.

Firefighters spent less than an hour at the scene, leaving the scene just before 1.30pm.