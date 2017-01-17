Search

Advanced search

Neighbour to the rescue as broken boiler sparks kitchen fire in Dartford

16:57 17 January 2017

Fire

Fire

Karnstocks

The fire started on Monday afternoon

Comment

An electrical fault in the boiler of a Dartford home nearly ended in disaster yesterday.

Firefighters believe the fault caused fire to spread in the kitchen of a property in Kenwyn Road, Dartford on Monday lunchtime.

Crews from Dartford fire station were called to the scene at around 12.40pm.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The boiler extract fanned the flames spreading to washing on a clothes airer”.

By the time crews had arrived, the properties smoke alarm had alerted a neighbour, who used buckets of water to douse the flames.

Crews followed up by damping down the area and using a thermal image camera to see if the fire had spread anywhere else inside the property.

Firefighters spent less than an hour at the scene, leaving the scene just before 1.30pm.

Latest News

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

17:09 Adele Couchman
Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident in Gravesend yesterday

‘At least I can say I tried’ - Petition against conversion of former maternity unit into flats nears 1,000 signatures

12:53 Luke May
Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

The council gave the go-ahead for redevelopment last week

Conservative councillors accused of selling Swanley down the river as reserves drop by £800,000

11:46 Simon Allin
Swanley Town Council

The town’s Conservative group has hit back at accusations of financial mismanagement

Neighbour to the rescue as broken boiler sparks kitchen fire in Dartford

16:57 Luke May
Fire

The fire started on Monday afternoon

Sir Peter Blake recreates magic of Beatles’ Sgt Pepper album cover in huge collage for iconic Hyde Park hotel

09:51 Chris Britcher
Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park with Sir Peter Blake's collage in place

The artist, who grew up in Kent, has created a collage for the Madarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel

Southeastern sees levels of customer satisfaction drop to just 31 per cent in Which? passenger survey

09:38 Adele Couchman
Southeastern

The company responsible for most of the county’s rail services only came behind troubled rail operator Southern

Most read

Antonio Conte hails Swanley-born Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as ‘a player with great quality’

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Conservative councillors accused of selling Swanley down the river as reserves drop by £800,000

Swanley Town Council

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

Former Gravesend hospital to become home to nearly 80 flats

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

CCTV captures man threatening shop workers with a plank of wood in Gravesend

CCTV images

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder