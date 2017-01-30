New cricket project aimed at ‘breaking down barriers’ launches in Northfleet

The launch of Gravesham's Street Cricket Project took place last Wednesday, January 25. Archant

The project launched on Wednesday

The Street Cricket Project Gravesham was launched last week.

Youngsters are set to benefit from a new project that uses cricket to bring people together.

Northfleet Youth Centre will welcome keen cricketers every Wednesday in a bid to break down barriers between local communities.

The Kent Cricket Community Team, together with Kent Equality Cohesion Council, Kent County Council Youth Service and Kent Police launched the free street cricket project on Wednesday last week.

Around 25 young people were at the launch, together with deputy mayor of Gravesham, Harold Craske and CEO of Kent Equality Cohesion Council, Gurvinder Sandher.

“We strongly believe sport is an excellent way of bringing young people together, breaking down barriers and promoting cohesions,” explained Mr Sandher.

“We’re really excited to be working with the Kent Cricket Community Team and hope that over the coming weeks the young people will not only get an opportunity to play cricket in a relaxed environment but also benefit from talks from our partners around various topics including healthy lifestyles.”

The project is encouraging any youngsters to come along.

Lak Khaira from the KCC Early Help and Preventative Service added: “We are still looking for more young people to join and would also encourage any young girls who are interested in playing cricket to come along.”