New speed cameras currently being installed in Gravesend, Medway and Maidstone will send offences straight to police via phone networks

Old speed cameras Archant

Their installation is currently being tested at addresses across the county

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Speed cameras across Kent and Medway are to be replaced in coming weeks, with cameras in Gravesend, Medway, and Maidstone having already been changed.

The new cameras will have no film, meaning it will not need to be replaced, instead offences will be recorded and transmitted directly to police through mobile phone networks.

The Kent and Medway Safety Camera Partnership announced today that the replacement of the existing wet film cameras and housings with new digital camera systems has begun. A pilot of the installation processes is currently being conducted in Valley Drive in Gravesend, Frindsbury Hill in Medway, and Loose Road in Maidstone.

These sites will be tested and commissioned before a general roll out across the rest of the county will take place over the next few years.

Kent County Council casualty reduction manager, Steve Horton, said “Safety cameras play an important part in helping to reduce road casualties in Kent by encouraging road users to moderate their behaviour and stay below the speed limit. Together with KCC’s engineering measures and education campaigns, the new digital cameras will offer a robust enforcement element to our commitment to casualty reduction.”

Medway Council portfolio holder for frontline services Phil Filmer said: “Speed cameras, as well as red light and average speed cameras, help to ensure motorists drive safely. The new digital cameras are being installed to support the partnership’s work in helping to reduce the number of casualties on our roads.”

Police inspector Sam Pearson said: “The wet film cameras and equipment that the digital upgrade replaces is all coming to the end of its working life, many of the older safety cameras in Kent have been in place for over twenty years and although still in operation, they are ready for this upgrade to the very latest digital technology. Cameras are only installed where there is a history of speed related casualties, this new technology will help us continue to contribute to road casualty reduction across the county.”