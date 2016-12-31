New Year’s message from the Bishop of Rochester: My prayer is for salvation for the world

Bishop of Rochester - Rt Reverend James Langstaff Ady Kerry

In a special article written just for us, the Bishop of Rochester, the Right Reverend James Langstaff

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the Christian calendar, New Year’s Day is also the day on which the Church remembers the naming of Mary’s son.

The gospel story tells us that he is given the name ‘Jesus’, which means ‘God saves’. And that word which we translate as ‘saves’ is all about God’s action in bringing about reconciliation, healing, wholeness, justice and hope.

Importantly, it is about God making it possible for we humans to come close to God – knowing God; and it is also about the healing of our relationships with one another at all levels.

I’m not very good at New Year resolutions, so I don’t usually make them. But this year, as we stand at the change of the years, I do find myself with some serious hopes, longings and prayers – as well as, if I am honest, a good many fears and anxieties.

The centre of my longing and my prayer is for that ‘salvation’ for the world which is what the name ‘Jesus’ is about.

As I write this, the last so-called ‘rebels’ (including thousands of innocent non-combatants, including many children) are being removed from Aleppo; who knows where things will be by the time you read this.

I’m reminded that on December 28, the Christian calendar had another festival, that of the Holy Innocents. This marks the story in Matthew’s gospel of King Herod killing many young children as he seeks to kill the child, Jesus.

Not only in Aleppo, but in so many other places across the world it is the children who bear the cost of human conflict.

We hear of young boys and girls being forced into bearing arms; young women kidnapped and raped; schools destroyed, and hopes of education with them; children becoming migrants and refugees, travelling thousands of miles in the hope of safety, and often with no close adult to care for them.

I still worry about my children sometimes - and they’re in their thirties now. What about an eight-year old who has no close adult left, and may even be caring for a younger sibling as well? Whatever the reasons behind the conflicts, the suffering of children is a scar on the whole human race.

And so it is heart-warming when one encounters good things being done for children.

I visit a lot of prisons in my national role as Bishop to HM Prisons. We hear lots of bad news stories about our prisons – here’s a good new one.

One estimate is that 65 per cent of boys who have a father in prison will go on to offend themselves. At the same time, children of prisoners are twice as likely as other children to have behaviour and mental health problems, and they are less likely to do well at school. There are some great initiatives working with the children of prisoners, but one in particular has inspired me recently.

At HMP Parc in South Wales, they have a range of approaches to help imprisoned fathers stay in touch with their children. For example, they have built links with schools in the area and have events when the child, their other parent and their teacher come into prison to talk about the child’s education.

Alongside this, children can come into prison for homework club, with their dad helping them with the homework. They even have a Scout group where the children come into prison for their Scout meeting, with the dads acting as helpers.

The evidence is becoming clear that the children are doing better at school (and will thus be less likely to offend themselves), that the dads are taking their parental responsibility seriously, and even that dads in the programme are less likely to re-offend when released – and apart from anything else that saves you and me a lot of taxpayer’s money. And that is all part of ‘salvation’ – the healing of lives in damaged families.

That is one example of an initiative which brings the hope of new possibilities.

In this new year, I’m one of the sponsors for a national initiative called Prison Hope. This intends to spread good ideas about how we can bring hope for prisoners, victims of crime, and communities affected by crime.

It is about encouraging local initiatives up and down the country, especially through building better links between prison chaplaincies and their local church and wider communities. At a time when the situation in many prisons is pretty bleak, we want to bring hope – and that too is part of ‘salvation’, for individuals, families and wider society.

And what of salvation for the wider world, that world in which the children of Aleppo and elsewhere are so badly done by?

Whatever your position on Brexit, or on the election of Mr Trump in the US, there can be no denying that the world community is facing change and uncertainty in this coming year.

Relationships between and within powerful nations and groups of nations – the US, Russia, China, Europe, the Middle East - are shifting and we do not know what that will mean.

In October, I found myself on the edge of the Italian earthquake zone when a series of powerful tremors came. It was unnerving as we felt the earth literally shifting beneath us. In our world today, huge shifts are going on. That brings anxiety for many of us, but we pray that there may come a new ‘settling’ as the pieces take up their new positions – as after a physical earthquake.

So as a Christian, I am hoping and praying for all that is meant by the name ‘Jesus’. For God’s salvation to come in the healing of the nations; the bringing of justice and belonging for children who suffer, especially through war; the healing of damaged families and communities. And I pray also for each of us, that we know this at the personal level of a fuller and richer relationship with God and with those around us.