NFU chiefs tell Kent MPs local farmers and growers will overcome Brexit challenges and continue to feed the county

Agricultural chiefs held a meeting this week with Gareth Johnson, Damian Green, Charlie Elphicke, Craig Mackinlay, Helen Grant, Helen Whately and Kelly Tolhurst

Agricultural chiefs in Kent have told MPs how farmers and growers will continue to feed the county in spite of challenges posed by Brexit.

The National Farmers’ Union addressed seven Kent MPs - Gareth Johnson, Damian Green, Charlie Elphicke, Craig Mackinlay, Helen Grant, Helen Whately and Kelly Tolhurst - during a meeting at Portcullis House on Tuesday, where bosses detailed four principles they say British food production needs once Britain leaves the European Union.

The best possible access to trade with Europe was deemed essential, as was access to a competent and reliable workforce and government policy recognition of agriculture as a key industry in Britain’s post-Brexit economy.

The NFU also called for a period of transition to allow farm businesses to adapt to any changes to trading relationships or agricultural policy.

In outlining the critical role of agriculture in Kent, the NFU explained that farming underpins the UK’s food and drink sector which is worth £108 billion.

Around 15 per cent of Kent’s workforce is in the food industry and there are some 15,000 farm jobs across the county.

Kent NFU adviser Amanda Corp, who was among the delegation, said: “The Kent MPs saw a series of video presentations from county farmers and growers.

“They were very supportive, saying the NFU should continue to promote the role of agriculture in food security and self sufficiency.”

Last week, the government’s immigration minister hinted a much called-for Seasonal Agricultural Permit Scheme (SAPS) could be introduced to help the county’s farmers.

The scheme, which could apply to either EU or non-EU workers, would allow migrants to work in agricultural positions for a period of up to six months.

A similar scheme, which was open to Bulgarian and Romanian workers, operated until 2014, and proved hugely popular with local farmers.

Mrs Whately, MP for Faversham and Mid Kent, orchestrated a Westminster Hall debate just before Christmas, where she warned colleagues a shortage of seasonal labour is putting Kent farms at risk of going out of business.

“Kent MPs recognised the urgent need for a trial this year of a Home Office-run Seasonal Agricultural Permit Scheme for non UK workers,” Ms Corp added.

“There was a very productive discussion of how this scheme might work.

“Such as scheme is essential if Kent’s farmers and growers are to continue to produce affordable home-grown food that we know consumers want.”