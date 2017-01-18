Search

Advanced search

NFU chiefs tell Kent MPs local farmers and growers will overcome Brexit challenges and continue to feed the county

15:35 18 January 2017

Seasonal workers

Seasonal workers

Archant

Agricultural chiefs held a meeting this week with Gareth Johnson, Damian Green, Charlie Elphicke, Craig Mackinlay, Helen Grant, Helen Whately and Kelly Tolhurst

Comment

Agricultural chiefs in Kent have told MPs how farmers and growers will continue to feed the county in spite of challenges posed by Brexit.

The National Farmers’ Union addressed seven Kent MPs - Gareth Johnson, Damian Green, Charlie Elphicke, Craig Mackinlay, Helen Grant, Helen Whately and Kelly Tolhurst - during a meeting at Portcullis House on Tuesday, where bosses detailed four principles they say British food production needs once Britain leaves the European Union.

The best possible access to trade with Europe was deemed essential, as was access to a competent and reliable workforce and government policy recognition of agriculture as a key industry in Britain’s post-Brexit economy.

The NFU also called for a period of transition to allow farm businesses to adapt to any changes to trading relationships or agricultural policy.

In outlining the critical role of agriculture in Kent, the NFU explained that farming underpins the UK’s food and drink sector which is worth £108 billion.

Around 15 per cent of Kent’s workforce is in the food industry and there are some 15,000 farm jobs across the county.

Kent NFU adviser Amanda Corp, who was among the delegation, said: “The Kent MPs saw a series of video presentations from county farmers and growers.

“They were very supportive, saying the NFU should continue to promote the role of agriculture in food security and self sufficiency.”

Last week, the government’s immigration minister hinted a much called-for Seasonal Agricultural Permit Scheme (SAPS) could be introduced to help the county’s farmers.

The scheme, which could apply to either EU or non-EU workers, would allow migrants to work in agricultural positions for a period of up to six months.

A similar scheme, which was open to Bulgarian and Romanian workers, operated until 2014, and proved hugely popular with local farmers.

Mrs Whately, MP for Faversham and Mid Kent, orchestrated a Westminster Hall debate just before Christmas, where she warned colleagues a shortage of seasonal labour is putting Kent farms at risk of going out of business.

“Kent MPs recognised the urgent need for a trial this year of a Home Office-run Seasonal Agricultural Permit Scheme for non UK workers,” Ms Corp added.

“There was a very productive discussion of how this scheme might work.

“Such as scheme is essential if Kent’s farmers and growers are to continue to produce affordable home-grown food that we know consumers want.”

Latest News

NFU chiefs tell Kent MPs local farmers and growers will overcome Brexit challenges and continue to feed the county

Yesterday, 15:35 Tom Pyman
Seasonal workers

Agricultural chiefs held a meeting this week with Gareth Johnson, Damian Green, Charlie Elphicke, Craig Mackinlay, Helen Grant, Helen Whately and Kelly Tolhurst

84-year-old woman has pension money stolen by pickpockets in Swanley

Yesterday, 13:06 Adele Couchman

Three pensioners had their purses taken whilst shopping yesterday

Ninth murder arrest made in Dartford after stabbing in Bethnal Green

Yesterday, 12:34 Luke May
A man has been arrested in Dartford relating to the murder of Luther Edwards (pictured)

The suspect was taken to an east London police station

One man in hospital after crash between motorbike and two cars in Gravesend

Yesterday, 09:16 Luke May
Ambulance

The M2 and A2 are affected

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Tue, 17:09 Adele Couchman
Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident in Gravesend yesterday

Neighbour to the rescue as broken boiler sparks kitchen fire in Dartford

Tue, 16:57 Luke May
Fire

The fire started on Monday afternoon

Most read

Conservative councillors accused of selling Swanley down the river as reserves drop by £800,000

Swanley Town Council

Antonio Conte hails Swanley-born Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as ‘a player with great quality’

Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

‘At least I can say I tried’ - Petition against conversion of former maternity unit into flats nears 1,000 signatures

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Former Gravesend hospital to become home to nearly 80 flats

Proposed development on the former Gravesend hospital site

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder