Ninth murder arrest made in Dartford after stabbing in Bethnal Green

12:34 18 January 2017

A man has been arrested in Dartford relating to the murder of Luther Edwards (pictured)

A man has been arrested in Dartford relating to the murder of Luther Edwards (pictured)

The suspect was taken to an east London police station

Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was stabbed through the heart in Bethnal Green made a ninth arrest this week.

The latest suspect, a 30-year-old man, was arrested in Dartford on Tuesday, on suspicion of the murder of Luther Edwards.

Paramdeics found the father-of-two found collapsed on the forecourt of a petrol station following reports of a stabbing near Bethnal Green underground station on July 29 last year.

The 31-year-old had been at a boxing event held at York Hall on Old Ford road that night.

Police believe he was involved in an altercation inside, and was then attacked by numerous people as he left the venue.

He was chased across Cambridge Heath Road and into a petrol station, where he was found.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Six men in their 20s and a seventh in his early 30s have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently on bail until April.

To help police with the investigation, call 020 8345 3715.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Enquires continue.

