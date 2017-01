North Kent Sunday League side to hold reunion

A reunion is planned for a north Kent Sunday League side © Getty Images

The event is to be held at a pub in Gravesend

A reunion has been planned for players and officials of North Kent Sunday League side Kelso Football Club.

The event will be held at 7.30pm on February 11 at the Peacock Pub, 78 Peacock Street, Gravesend.

All those involved with the club have been invited to go along and reminisce.