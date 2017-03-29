Northfleet woman over double the legal alcohol limited has been banned from driving for 40 months

Ewa Drezek, 49, of Wallis Park must also pay a £250 fine

A woman from Northfleet has been banned from driving for 40 months after admitting drink driving.

Ewa Drezek was sentenced on March 22 at Medway Magistrates’ Court.

She pleaded guilty to drink driving.

On January 31 2016, the 49-year-old, of Wallis Park, drove a Ford Focus in The Hill, and gave a blood test of 190 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Magistrates banned Drezek from driving for 40 months. She must also pay a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £25 victim surcharge.