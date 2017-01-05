Nursing staff wanted as pilot scheme aims to bring hospice, nursing homes, GPs and paramedics closer together

Hospice charity ellenor is set to play a greater role in local nursing homes, also joining forces with GPs and ambulance crews. Archant

The scheme will end in March next year

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new pilot scheme aimed at improving the level of service for terminally ill people is set to get underway.

Ellenor, which provides end-of-life care for people in north west Kent and Bexley, has been chosen by Dartford, Gravesham and Swanley’s Clinical Commissioning Group, to enhance the level of care it provides at nursing homes in the area.

Last year, 96 per cent of care home patients known to the hospice were able to die peacefully in their care home due to training from ellenor staff.

“Being chosen to lead this project is hugely exciting,” explained director of care Jacquie Hackett.

“It places ellenor firmly at the forefront of palliative and end-of-life care locally.”

Under the scheme, dedicated care home teams will be increased to help support all local nursing homes by managing the palliative care needs of residents.

It will also see Kent’s ambulance service, Secamb, work closer with the charity, so people who are dying could be taken to ellenor’s inpatient wards, rather than A&E.

Hospice workers have already begun training paramedics on identifying when a patient is dying.

Shirmilla Austin, Secamb’s End of Life Care leader, said: “Our staff who attended the training now feel so much more confident in dealing with end-of-life care and have gained an increased awareness in recognising and identifying people who are dying.

“Knowing that they can pick up the phone for advice is also really reassuring.

“We appreciate the ellenor team sharing its expertise and skills with us and really feel that the wider community is benefitting from this partnership.”

Elsewhere, all 34 doctors’ practices in the area will be providing access to the hospice for all palliative patients in the area, as well as providing a specialist nurse out-of-hours via the IC24 service.

With the pilot set to last until March 2018, the hospice is actively recruiting nursing staff to work either part-time or full time.

“Our strategic aims recognise our role in leading the development of services to the wider community at the end-of-life and we see an increasing role in education and training,” added Ms Hackett.