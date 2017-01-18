One man in hospital after crash between motorbike and two cars in Gravesend

The M2 and A2 are affected

Londonbound motorists have faced long delays this morning (Wednesday) after an accident on the A2.

Traffic is queuing on the A2 Watling Street heading westbound in Gravesend, between Northfleet and the Bean Interchange junction.

All lanes were closed after a motorbike and two cars collided.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police received a report of a road traffic collision at 7.35am on Wednesday January 18 involving one motorcyclist on the A2 Londonbound at Bean.

“Officers attended the scene where minor injuries were reported. The South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended. One man was taken to hospital.”

Congestion is currently heading as far back as Strood.