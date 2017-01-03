‘Outrageous’ uniform row sees students sent home from Ebbsfleet Academy on first day of term

One parent claimed there were ‘hundreds’ of girls sent home from school

For the second time this academic year, students are reportedly being sent home from Ebbsfleet Academy over their uniform.

A parent called The Reporter to explain how their daughter had been one of ‘hundreds’ of girls sent out of the school because their skirts were too short.

The parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It’s outrageous, my daughter has been sent home from school along with about 200 other girls because their skirts are above the knee - but these are the skirts the school tells us to buy on their website.

“I’ve spoken to the headmistress and she’s told me to go to Asda, I don’t have the money to go and buy a new uniform just after Christmas, it doesn’t make sense.

“My daughter could be off school for two weeks until she gets new uniform, some of these girls are in year 11 and have exams coming up, but obviously their education isn’t important to the school.”

This isn’t the first time groups of students have been sent home for breaking the school’s rules on uniform.

In September, one parent told The Reporter how she was left feeling ‘humiliated’ after her child missed three days of school for having the wrong bag.

A spokesperson for Ebbsfleet Academy said: ““Students were spoken to and a letter was sent home at the end of last term to remind all parents with female students attending the academy that skirts must be of an appropriate length for school, in line with the majority of schools.

“A few students did not comply with this and were then given a further opportunity to borrow a skirt or pair of trousers.”

