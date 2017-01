Overturned vehicle causing delays on A2 eastbound

Police sirens Archant

One lane is currently closed

One lane is closed on the A2 eastbound between the junctions with the A227 and the M2 due to an overturned vehicle.

Delays are being experienced in the area.

Highways England expects the incident to clear between 10.15am and 10.30am.