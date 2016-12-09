Petition calling for refunds for delayed Dartford Crossing drivers takes off

The Dartford Crossing will face closures this week Archant

An Orpington man set up the petition

A petition calling for motorists stuck at the Dartford Crossing to have the DartCharge refunded has taken off online.

Motorists have often complained over the fact they have to pay to sit in lengthy delays when the crossing is closed and hit by long delays.

Orpington’s Anand Surve published the petition on December 2, since then it has gained more than 300 signatures.

On the petition, Mr Surve wrote; “Toll charges contribute towards improving the quality of driving and reduce delays.

“When this fails it would be fair that the operators refund the toll charges during the event of traffic delays.

“Rail commuters are entitled for a refund on their season tickets. Similar performance indicator must be operated to toll roads.”

To sign the petition, click here.