Police appeal for witnesses after fatal collision on A2 near Dartford

Female motorcyclist from Northfleet killed in three vehicle accident at Wilmington

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A2 near Dartford.

At around 6pm last night (December 9) there was a three-vehicle collision on the A2 London-bound carriageway at Wilmington.

The collision involved a grey Mercedes GLA, a white Mini One, and a yellow Honda motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle was a 41-year-old woman from the Northfleet area. She sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the vehicles immediately before the collision, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 09-1170.