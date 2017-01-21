Police appeal for witnesses to A2 crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash on the A2 at Bean that left a man with serious injuries.

The collision involved at black Honda motorcycle and a Nissan Qashqai, and took place on the London-bound carriageway at around 7.35am on Wednesday, January 18.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from the Sittingbourne area, is currently in a serious condition in a London hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or seen the vehicles prior to the collision should call the witness appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk.