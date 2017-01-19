Police arrested 125 people caught drink driving throughout the Christmas period

Drink drive breath test Archant

The arrests were made as part of a campaign to crackdown on motorists driving under the influence

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police arrested 125 people as part of a Christmas and new year holiday drink driving crackdown campaign.

Officers made a bid throughout the holidays to clear Kent roads of motorists driving under the influence.

It is estimated that in the region of 200 people die every year as a direct result of drink drivers, and many more are injured.

During the month of December officers across Kent arrested a total of 113 people for either driving in excess of the prescribed limit, or being in charge of a motor vehicle while in excess of the prescribed limit.

The results are as follows: Ashford – four people arrested, and all charged; Canterbury – 13 people arrested, 12 charged and one on bail pending further investigation; Dartford – two people arrested and charged; Dover – 10 people arrested and charged; Gravesham – eight people arrested and charged; Maidstone – 16 people arrested, 14 charged, and two released without charge; Medway – 14 people arrested and charged; Sevenoaks – five people arrested and charged; Shepway – Seven people arrested, and five charged; Swale – 10 people arrested and nine charged; Thanet – nine people arrested and seven charged; Tonbridge and Malling – 10 arrested, and nine charged; and Tunbridge Wells – Five arrested and four charged.

An additional 12 people were also arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink. This is when they have a breath test because their driving has been irratic and appears unfit, but the test comes up under the limit.

Inspector Sam Pearson from the Roads Policing Unit said: “We police drink driving offences every day, but in December we have a particular focus on it because of the time of year and the increase in people who are out socialising. People can be killed or seriously injured as a result of the inconsiderate actions of those who think it is acceptable to drive a vehicle when they have been drinking alcohol. Our message is that if you have consumed alcohol then you should find another way to get home. Getting a drink driving conviction could cost you your driving licence, and perhaps even your job, but worse still you could be responsible for causing someone serious injury or death.”