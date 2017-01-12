Search

Police investigating murder of George Barker raid properties across south London and Kent

09:33 12 January 2017

Archant

Mr Barker was stabbed to death in a gym in Bexley last year

Police investigating the murder of George Barker raided four properties in south London and Kent yesterday (Wednesday, January 11).

A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that officers searched the addresses and seized a number of items of property and a vehicle.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a prohibited weapon and was taken into police custody, but police said the arrest was not connected to the murder.

Mr Barker, 24, from South Darenth, Kent, was stabbed to death inside the Double K gym on Stable Lane, Bexley, on Monday, November 14.

A murder investigation was launched by the Homicide and Major Crime Command, led by Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith.

Police are continuing to appeal for information. Officers want to hear from anyone who saw, spoke or knows where Mr Barker was during the weekend before his murder and specifically Sunday evening into the morning of Monday, November 14.

Keywords: Homicide and Major Crime Command London

