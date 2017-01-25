Police release footage after thieves target nine shoppers in Swanley

One of the men police would like to speak to following a number of thefts in Swanley on January 17 Archant

The thefts took place last week

Images of two men have been released by police in relation to a string of thefts.

Nine people were targeted by thieves in various shops around Swanley on Tuesday, January 17 between midday and 3pm.

Purses and mobile phones were taken from handbags and shopping trolleys, with five incidents taking place in Aldi in St Mary’s Road, three more at the nearby Asda supermarket and one report from Wilkinsons, all in the town centre.

Police are keen to speak to either of the two men pictured, as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Sgt Ian Jones from the Sevenoaks Community Safety Unit offered the following advice: “Offences like this are opportunistic and there are some simple measures shoppers can take to help deter thieves.

“This includes not leaving anything containing valuables unattended, even if it is on top of a pram, shopping trolley or mobility scooter.

“Using a purse chain or lanyard may also help prevent incidents of this nature.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who believes they recognise the people in the pictures we have released.

“I would ask anyone with information to call us on 01622 604100 quoting YY/1498/17.

“Alternatively contact Kent Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”