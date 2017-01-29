Police search for axe-wielding suspect who jumped over wall after attempting to rob a shop in Gravesend is underway
12:23 29 January 2017
Archant
An investigation is under way after a suspect jumped over a wall to escape being arrested by police after attempting to rob a shop in Gravesend.
Police are investigating a report of an attempted robbery at a shop in East Milton Road, Gravesend.
It is reported that at around 7.30pm on January 27, a man entered the shop holding a small axe and demanded money from the till.
He left the shop empty-handed when other staff members arrived and ran to a car park in Elliot St where he jumped over a wall.
The man is described as white, 5ft 7in, of thin build, with blond hair, wearing a cap, balaclava, gloves and black clothing. The axe is said to have been approximately 50cm long with a metal handle covered in black rubber.
Anyone with information that can help is asked to contact police on 01474 366149 quoting reference XY/004283/17.
Alternatively contact Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.