Police search for axe-wielding suspect who jumped over wall after attempting to rob a shop in Gravesend is underway

An investigation is under way after a suspect jumped over a wall to escape being arrested by police after attempting to rob a shop in Gravesend.

Police are investigating a report of an attempted robbery at a shop in East Milton Road, Gravesend.

It is reported that at around 7.30pm on January 27, a man entered the shop holding a small axe and demanded money from the till.

He left the shop empty-handed when other staff members arrived and ran to a car park in Elliot St where he jumped over a wall.

The man is described as white, 5ft 7in, of thin build, with blond hair, wearing a cap, balaclava, gloves and black clothing. The axe is said to have been approximately 50cm long with a metal handle covered in black rubber.

Anyone with information that can help is asked to contact police on 01474 366149 quoting reference XY/004283/17.

Alternatively contact Kent Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.