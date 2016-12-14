Search

Advanced search

Prime minister says foreign secretary Boris Johnson will continue fight for justice for Dartford man stabbed to death in Ayia Napa

13:26 14 December 2016

George Low died after he was stabbed in the neck in Ayia Napa. Picture: Facebook

George Low died after he was stabbed in the neck in Ayia Napa. Picture: Facebook

Archant

George Low was killed in August but MP Gareth Johnson fears the culprits will be able to walk free

Comment

The prime minister has reassured a Kent MP the government will continue its fight for justice for a constituent who was brutally killed on holiday earlier this year.

George Low, 22, from Dartford, was stabbed to death in Ayia Napa in August following an unprovoked attack which also left his friend, Ben Barker, 22, seriously wounded.

Speaking after the attack, Mr Barker said: “It’s hard for me to put into words how this has affected myself and all the other people that loved George, he was a true friend, my best friend.

“What happened to us was a disgusting and cowardly act.

“The two men responsible knew what they were doing and consciously acted with the attention to kill us both, I have no doubt that if not for George they would have succeeded.

“The attack was unprovoked and I am I extremely upset and angry in the knowledge that one of them has already been released, all I want is justice for the murder of my best friend and call upon anyone who is in a position to help to do all that they can.”At Prime Minister’s Questions this week, MP Gareth Johnson told the House of Commons how the two culprits fled to northern Cyprus where they were arrested on unrelated matters and spoke of his fear they will be allowed to walk free.

“Despite representations made by the Foreign Office one of these men was able to simply walk free and it’s feared the second man will follow shortly,” he said.

“Will the prime minister do all she can to help bring justice for George Low and Ben Barker for what was an horrific, vicious attack that was completely without any provocation and has been devastating for both of their families?”

It comes after more than 4,000 people signed a petition asking the government to put pressure on the authorities to hand over the suspects to stand trial for murder.

Theresa May paid tribute to Mr Low, who friends said “was like an Adonis”, and insisted Boris Johnson would continue to lead the fight for justice into the new year, having visited the area at the end of last month.

“I’m sure all of us across the house would want to send our deepest sympathies to the family of George Low and our very best wishes to Ben Barker for a full recovery from the terrible injuries that he suffered as a result of what was a violent and completely unprovoked attack,” she said.

“The most recent time at which this case was raised with the relevant government was by the foreign secretary during his visit on November 30 to Cyprus and he clearly set out our desire to see those guilty of this attack brought to justice.

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office will continue to offer help and support to both families, we will continue to raise this issue and I’m sure the Foreign Office will keep [Mr Johnson] informed of any developments.”

The parents of George Low, Helen and Martyn, made the following statement: “We need for justice for our son and his friend Ben Barker, whose lives drastically changed forever on August 14 this year.

“George was the most kind-hearted, thoughtful, genuine and popular young man who made an eternal impression on everyone he met. We are extremely proud and privileged to call George our son.

“Our family are heartbroken that George’s life was so tragically taken from us after only 22 years, gone within minutes through an act of senseless violence.

“We feel angry and bitter, every emotion possible rolled into one, the suspects don’t realise the immense pain they have put our family through, we are truly devastated. George had so much more to give to life, he certainly didn’t deserve this.

“We hope Northern Cyprus and Turkey put aside their political differences with Southern Cyprus and hand over the suspects to stand trial for the murder of George and attempted murder of Ben.”

Keywords: Boris Johnson Theresa May Gareth Johnson House of Commons Cyprus

Latest News

‘Now we can lay him to rest’ - Missing pensioner Brian Smart found more than a year since disappearance

10:52 Luke May
Brian Smart

Mr Smart was last in his home in September 2015

Drug-driver jailed for knocking down and killing 88-year-old woman in Northfleet

14:23 Adele Couchman
Damian Demczuk

Damian Demczuk was sentenced to two years in prison today at Maidstone Crown Court

Masked men attempt to open cash machine at Co-Op in Station Road, Longfield

10:57 Adele Couchman
CCTV images show the two men entering the store

The attempted break-in happened shortly after midnight on December 8

Nearly £11,000 raised in memory of Jack Morrisson, teenager found dead in Sutton-at-Hone lake

10:43 Luke May
Jack Morrisson

The 16-year-old’s body was found on Saturday morning

Multi-car pile up on M25 causes chaos as two people had to be cut free

08:23 Emily King
Fire crews

Fire crews removed the roof of the vehicle to release a woman in her 20s

Kent Police chief constable Alan Pughsley ‘delighted and privileged’ to extend £157,000-a-year contract until 2022

Yesterday, 15:03 Tom Pyman
Alan Pughsley and Matthew Scott

The extension was offered by the county’s police and crime commissioner Matthew Scott

Most read

“My Christmas is ruined” - Postman suffers “horrific” injury cycling in Gravesend

Postman Indy Tihar broke his arm in two places when a dog ran out on him while he was cycling.

Barber shop duo set to close up shop for the last time this Christmas Eve

Ian Langley and Barry Phillips receive their Dartfordian awards from the mayor of Dartford, John Burrell and leader of the council Jeremy Kite.

Gravesend man who left his former partner unconscious after punching her in the face jailed for two years

Brian Warrington

Workers seen at Battle of Britain site “making preparations for a planning application”

Workers at the site of the Battle of Britain

‘Now we can lay him to rest’ - Missing pensioner Brian Smart found more than a year since disappearance

Brian Smart

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder