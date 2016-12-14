Prime minister says foreign secretary Boris Johnson will continue fight for justice for Dartford man stabbed to death in Ayia Napa

George Low died after he was stabbed in the neck in Ayia Napa. Picture: Facebook Archant

George Low was killed in August but MP Gareth Johnson fears the culprits will be able to walk free

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The prime minister has reassured a Kent MP the government will continue its fight for justice for a constituent who was brutally killed on holiday earlier this year.

George Low, 22, from Dartford, was stabbed to death in Ayia Napa in August following an unprovoked attack which also left his friend, Ben Barker, 22, seriously wounded.

Speaking after the attack, Mr Barker said: “It’s hard for me to put into words how this has affected myself and all the other people that loved George, he was a true friend, my best friend.

“What happened to us was a disgusting and cowardly act.

“The two men responsible knew what they were doing and consciously acted with the attention to kill us both, I have no doubt that if not for George they would have succeeded.

“The attack was unprovoked and I am I extremely upset and angry in the knowledge that one of them has already been released, all I want is justice for the murder of my best friend and call upon anyone who is in a position to help to do all that they can.”At Prime Minister’s Questions this week, MP Gareth Johnson told the House of Commons how the two culprits fled to northern Cyprus where they were arrested on unrelated matters and spoke of his fear they will be allowed to walk free.

“Despite representations made by the Foreign Office one of these men was able to simply walk free and it’s feared the second man will follow shortly,” he said.

“Will the prime minister do all she can to help bring justice for George Low and Ben Barker for what was an horrific, vicious attack that was completely without any provocation and has been devastating for both of their families?”

It comes after more than 4,000 people signed a petition asking the government to put pressure on the authorities to hand over the suspects to stand trial for murder.

Theresa May paid tribute to Mr Low, who friends said “was like an Adonis”, and insisted Boris Johnson would continue to lead the fight for justice into the new year, having visited the area at the end of last month.

“I’m sure all of us across the house would want to send our deepest sympathies to the family of George Low and our very best wishes to Ben Barker for a full recovery from the terrible injuries that he suffered as a result of what was a violent and completely unprovoked attack,” she said.

“The most recent time at which this case was raised with the relevant government was by the foreign secretary during his visit on November 30 to Cyprus and he clearly set out our desire to see those guilty of this attack brought to justice.

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office will continue to offer help and support to both families, we will continue to raise this issue and I’m sure the Foreign Office will keep [Mr Johnson] informed of any developments.”

The parents of George Low, Helen and Martyn, made the following statement: “We need for justice for our son and his friend Ben Barker, whose lives drastically changed forever on August 14 this year.

“George was the most kind-hearted, thoughtful, genuine and popular young man who made an eternal impression on everyone he met. We are extremely proud and privileged to call George our son.

“Our family are heartbroken that George’s life was so tragically taken from us after only 22 years, gone within minutes through an act of senseless violence.

“We feel angry and bitter, every emotion possible rolled into one, the suspects don’t realise the immense pain they have put our family through, we are truly devastated. George had so much more to give to life, he certainly didn’t deserve this.

“We hope Northern Cyprus and Turkey put aside their political differences with Southern Cyprus and hand over the suspects to stand trial for the murder of George and attempted murder of Ben.”