Search

Advanced search

Profile: Just who was Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood and how did he go from Kent beginnings to radicalised killer?

PUBLISHED: 14:47 24 March 2017

Khalid Masood

Khalid Masood

Archant

As police make an appeal for anyone with information on the killer to come forward, we look at what is known so far

Comment
Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood being treated at scene. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood being treated at scene. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Khalid Masood wrote himself a dark chapter in Britain’s history on Wednesday and police continue to discover how the boy born in Kent turned into a man twisted by fanatical hatred of the West.

Born to single mother Janet Elms on Christmas Day in 1964 in Dartford, he entered the world known as Adrian Russell Ajao - but changed his surname to Elms.

It is believed he then spent time in Tunbridge Wells, attending the now-closed Huntleys school, and then Rye, just over the Kent/East Sussex border.

Stuart Knight, 52, of Southborough Butchers in the spa town, was in the same class as Masood at Huntleys for five years before they left in 1981.

“He was a smashing lad, but I wouldn’t say we were close friends,” he told KoS.

“We didn’t spend time outside of school and when I left aged 16 I didn’t see or hear from him again until this week.

“But he was a very nice guy, down-to-earth, liked by everyone around him.

“There was nothing unassuming about him, he was a very good sportsman, his mother was a Christian, he was an all-round nice guy.

“He was one of only two black people out of 600 children; in those days there weren’t many black people in the area.

“I don’t know if he had girlfriends but he did party very well, he liked to have a good time.

“I’m surprised he turned and did what he did.”

He lived with two half-brothers in St James’ Park and attended a local church, reports claimed.

But his life was never far from trouble.

His criminal career dated back to 1983 and included convictions for assault, GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.

This led him to spend time behind bars at Lewes Prison in East Sussex, Wayland Prison in Norfolk and Ford open prison in West Sussex.

But he would later mask his life of crime with a CV which claimed he was an experienced English teacher who had worked across the world.

The document, seen by The Sun, lists Masood as a university-educated English teacher with experience working in places such as Saudi Arabia and Luton.

It is understood he never worked as a teacher in any of England’s state schools.

At some point - and just when is far from clear - he underwent a religious conversion, ditching his birth name and instead adopting Khalid Choudry. It is believed he would go on to use a host of other aliases.

When he died on the cobbles outside Parliament, he reportedly left behind three children and a wife.

The killer most recently appeared to be based in the West Midlands, but also spent time in London, Sussex and Luton.

After his armed onslaught on Wednesday, police searched a three-storey townhouse in the Winson Green area of Birmingham and neighbours said Masood lived there for around seven months until December last year.

Iwona Romek said she could not believe her eyes when she realised the man who had lived near her was the same person responsible for the attack.

She told reportersn: “Now I’m scared that someone like that was living close to me.”

Ms Romek said she had seen him with a child aged between five and six and a partner, but that they had moved away around two to three months ago.

Armed police also raided a flat in another part of the city, storming the second-storey property in Hagley Road overnight.

Stunned residents described seeing more than a dozen black-clad officers equipped with machine guns smashing their way into the Birmingham flat, believed to be a rental, at about 11pm on Wednesday.

One resident said he recalled two men living there.

He heard one man in the flat speaking on the phone in what he described as an “Arabic or Pakistani accent”, saying he had heard it “for the last two or three nights”.

Masood is also thought to have lived in London, with a man of his name registered to an address in a terraced street in West Ham.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, added: “This guy is a local guy. I’ve been living in the area for 20 years.

“I don’t know him personally but I believe he belongs to a mosque on Leyton High Road.”

He had registered on the radar of the security services in years gone by, but was not believed to be actively planning any attack.

Prime minister Theresa May told the Commons: “It is still believed that this attacker acted alone, and the police have no reason to believe there are imminent further attacks on the public.

“What I can confirm is that some years ago - he was once investigated in relation to concerns about violent extremism. He was a peripheral figure.

“The case is historic - he was not part of the current intelligence picture.

“There was no prior intelligence of his intent - or of the plot. Intensive investigations continue.

“Our working assumption is that the attacker was inspired by Islamist ideology.”

After identifying him publicly on Thursday, on Friday the Met Police issued an appeal to the public for help in building up a full picture of the terrorist.

Deputy acting commissioner Mark Rowley said: “We remain keen to hear from anyone who knew Khalid Masood well; understands who his associates were; and can provide with information about places he has recently visited.

“There might well be people out there who did have concerns about Masood but weren’t sure or didn’t feel comfortable for whatever reason in passing information to us.

“I urge anyone with such information to contact us the Anti-Terrorist hotline which is 0800 789 321.”

Keywords: Dartford Met Police Ford United Kingdom Sussex Kent London Birmingham

Latest News

Passengers in Kent and south east London demand ‘punctual, reliable services with enough room to sit and stand’ from next rail franchise

00:01 Tom Pyman

Research has been conducted by independent watchdog Transport Focus after the government launched a consultation last month

Tickets for Ebbsfleet United’s huge National League South promotion clash with Maidenhead to go on advanced sale

Yesterday, 15:52 Tom Pyman

600 tickets will be available for Fleet fans to buy for the game on April 22 next week

Petition urging government not to slash rail services from Kent to central London reaches 16,000 signatures

Yesterday, 15:06 Tom Pyman

A consultation proposes all Metro services on the north Kent (between Dartford and Charlton), Greenwich and Bexleyheath lines terminate at Cannon Street only

Maths teacher from Rochester inspired to run London Marathon by his 5-year-old’s leukaemia

Yesterday, 13:47 Emily King

Peter Aktinson, who teaches at Northfleet School for Girls, was hit with the diagnosis of his daughter Beth in 2015

Sadiq Khan’s air quality tax plans ‘will increase burden on business exponentially’ warns Kent-based Freight Transport Association

Yesterday, 12:36 Tom Pyman

Large quantities of freight traffic access the capital by travelling through the county

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Yesterday, 10:54 Tom Pyman

The garden city’s first pub is expected to open in October as well as its first primary school, Cherry Orchard, in September

Most read

WATCH: Can YOU tell what’s wrong with this sign in Gravesend town centre?

TAKE A LOOK inside one of the country’s busiest lifeboat stations, based in Gravesend

Bexley council renews backing for Crossrail extension to Gravesend

Building has started on 600 homes at Ebbsfleet Garden City in ‘remarkable’ 12 months since Jeremy Corbyn mocked project progress

Stab victim recovering in hospital after attack near Dartford train station

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder