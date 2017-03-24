Profile: Just who was Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood and how did he go from Kent beginnings to radicalised killer?

Khalid Masood Archant

As police make an appeal for anyone with information on the killer to come forward, we look at what is known so far

Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood being treated at scene. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire. Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood being treated at scene. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Khalid Masood wrote himself a dark chapter in Britain’s history on Wednesday and police continue to discover how the boy born in Kent turned into a man twisted by fanatical hatred of the West.

Born to single mother Janet Elms on Christmas Day in 1964 in Dartford, he entered the world known as Adrian Russell Ajao - but changed his surname to Elms.

It is believed he then spent time in Tunbridge Wells, attending the now-closed Huntleys school, and then Rye, just over the Kent/East Sussex border.

Stuart Knight, 52, of Southborough Butchers in the spa town, was in the same class as Masood at Huntleys for five years before they left in 1981.

“He was a smashing lad, but I wouldn’t say we were close friends,” he told KoS.

“We didn’t spend time outside of school and when I left aged 16 I didn’t see or hear from him again until this week.

“But he was a very nice guy, down-to-earth, liked by everyone around him.

“There was nothing unassuming about him, he was a very good sportsman, his mother was a Christian, he was an all-round nice guy.

“He was one of only two black people out of 600 children; in those days there weren’t many black people in the area.

“I don’t know if he had girlfriends but he did party very well, he liked to have a good time.

“I’m surprised he turned and did what he did.”

He lived with two half-brothers in St James’ Park and attended a local church, reports claimed.

But his life was never far from trouble.

His criminal career dated back to 1983 and included convictions for assault, GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.

This led him to spend time behind bars at Lewes Prison in East Sussex, Wayland Prison in Norfolk and Ford open prison in West Sussex.

But he would later mask his life of crime with a CV which claimed he was an experienced English teacher who had worked across the world.

The document, seen by The Sun, lists Masood as a university-educated English teacher with experience working in places such as Saudi Arabia and Luton.

It is understood he never worked as a teacher in any of England’s state schools.

At some point - and just when is far from clear - he underwent a religious conversion, ditching his birth name and instead adopting Khalid Choudry. It is believed he would go on to use a host of other aliases.

When he died on the cobbles outside Parliament, he reportedly left behind three children and a wife.

The killer most recently appeared to be based in the West Midlands, but also spent time in London, Sussex and Luton.

After his armed onslaught on Wednesday, police searched a three-storey townhouse in the Winson Green area of Birmingham and neighbours said Masood lived there for around seven months until December last year.

Iwona Romek said she could not believe her eyes when she realised the man who had lived near her was the same person responsible for the attack.

She told reportersn: “Now I’m scared that someone like that was living close to me.”

Ms Romek said she had seen him with a child aged between five and six and a partner, but that they had moved away around two to three months ago.

Armed police also raided a flat in another part of the city, storming the second-storey property in Hagley Road overnight.

Stunned residents described seeing more than a dozen black-clad officers equipped with machine guns smashing their way into the Birmingham flat, believed to be a rental, at about 11pm on Wednesday.

One resident said he recalled two men living there.

He heard one man in the flat speaking on the phone in what he described as an “Arabic or Pakistani accent”, saying he had heard it “for the last two or three nights”.

Masood is also thought to have lived in London, with a man of his name registered to an address in a terraced street in West Ham.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, added: “This guy is a local guy. I’ve been living in the area for 20 years.

“I don’t know him personally but I believe he belongs to a mosque on Leyton High Road.”

He had registered on the radar of the security services in years gone by, but was not believed to be actively planning any attack.

Prime minister Theresa May told the Commons: “It is still believed that this attacker acted alone, and the police have no reason to believe there are imminent further attacks on the public.

“What I can confirm is that some years ago - he was once investigated in relation to concerns about violent extremism. He was a peripheral figure.

“The case is historic - he was not part of the current intelligence picture.

“There was no prior intelligence of his intent - or of the plot. Intensive investigations continue.

“Our working assumption is that the attacker was inspired by Islamist ideology.”

After identifying him publicly on Thursday, on Friday the Met Police issued an appeal to the public for help in building up a full picture of the terrorist.

Deputy acting commissioner Mark Rowley said: “We remain keen to hear from anyone who knew Khalid Masood well; understands who his associates were; and can provide with information about places he has recently visited.

“There might well be people out there who did have concerns about Masood but weren’t sure or didn’t feel comfortable for whatever reason in passing information to us.

“I urge anyone with such information to contact us the Anti-Terrorist hotline which is 0800 789 321.”