Search

Advanced search

Projects helping reduce Kent Police time spent on mental health issues to benefit from £250,000 cash pot ringfenced by PCC

11:39 24 January 2017

Matthew Scott

Matthew Scott

Archant

Matthew Scott is inviting bids from charities, local authorities and even staff within the force from March 1

Comment

Kent’s police and crime commissioner has ringfenced some £250,000 for projects which help cut the amount of time the force spends dealing with mental halth issues.

In the spring, a share of the new Mental Health and Policing Fund is open to bids from anyone, but commissioner Matthew Scott is particularly keen to hear from representatives of charities, local authorities and even staff and officers within Kent Police.

He said: “It is sadly the case that there has been an increasing reliance on Kent Police to assist those in mental health crisis.

“It is estimated that a third of Kent Police’s time is now spent dealing with individuals and cases involving mental health illness. This is not sustainable.

“Throughout last year, even before I was elected Kent’s PCC, I championed the need for a revolution in the way police forces deal with people in a mental health crisis.

“Mental health will remain one of the guiding principles of my new Safer in Kent Plan, and in the next financial year I’m making specific funding available to support community schemes reflecting my commitment to this issue.

“I’m looking for new and innovative projects that reduce pressure on policing through early intervention, raising awareness, counselling, crisis support or the provision of alternative places of safety.

“I also want to work with those who help protect vulnerable people with conditions like dementia from harm and exploitation.”

Mr Scott, who is the deputy portfolio lead on mental health for the national Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, added: “Importantly, the funding will not be used to support mental health services which are the responsibility of the NHS, or to support those services where statutory funding has been withdrawn or reduced.

“I want to see locally-led, community-based initiatives that help reduce demand on officers and staff.”

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner will begin accepting bids into the Mental Health and Policing Fund from March 1, with the first wave of successful bidders to be announced by Mr Scott in June.

Meanwhile, some of the fund will be used to support and develop existing projects like crisis cafes and the scheme whereby Mind counsellors work alongside Kent Police Force Control Room call-handlers.

The fund forms part of Mr Scott’s new commissioning strategy - a 30-page document published today, outlining how £4.2m will be allocated to provide victims’ services and boost community safety across Kent and Medway in 2017/18.

Keywords: Matthew Scott Kent's police NHS Kent Police Medway

Latest News

‘Anguish’ on Gravesend road as car tyres slashed and wing mirrors broken

Yesterday, 17:33 Luke May
Dickens Road where 15 cars were vandalised over the weekend

More than a dozen cars were hit during the spree

Commuters facing rush hour chaos at Dartford Crossing following smash near tunnel

Yesterday, 16:37 Tom Pyman
The Dartford Crossing

Queues are stretching back to junction 3 for Swanley

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

Yesterday, 16:20 Simon Allin
The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

There are limited services to most station but some trains have been cancelled altogether

Tributes issued to ‘doting’ family man Adam Draper who died after being hit by a car in Swanley

Yesterday, 12:17 Adele Couchman
Adam Draper

The 29-year-old from Swanley died after the fatal collision on Saturday night

Projects helping reduce Kent Police time spent on mental health issues to benefit from £250,000 cash pot ringfenced by PCC

Yesterday, 11:39 Tom Pyman
Matthew Scott

Matthew Scott is inviting bids from charities, local authorities and even staff within the force from March 1

Dartford Library in Central Park welcomes VIPs for official re-opening following £650,000 re-fit

Yesterday, 11:37 Chris Britcher
Dartford Library, Central Park

Re-opened to the public back in November, further improvements have since been carried out

Most read

UPDATE: ‘Major disruption’ continues into rush hour for Kent rail commuters due to derailed freight train in Lewisham

The derailed freight train Pic: Network Rail

Update: FIVE arrested after ‘stabbing’ leaves man in hospital

Christian Fields Avenue. Photo: Google

The history behind Gravesend’s origins

Gravesend Market 1951

Charlie Elphicke calls on home secretary Amber Rudd to end ‘Lille Loophole’ which allows unchecked arrivals in Kent from Europe

Eurostar

JAILED: Northfleet driver who chased his ex-partner through Gravesend

Aldous rammed the vehicle he was chasing into the front of a car showroom in Saddington Street

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder