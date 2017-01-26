Public drinking, ‘nuisance’ driving and more could be banned from Dartford town centre

Cabinet members are meeting tonight (Thursday)

A three-year order banning certain activities could be on its way to Dartford.

Dartford Borough Council’s cabinet is meeting tonight (Thursday) to discuss the potential introduction of a Public Space Protection Order.

If approved, a blanket ban on things like public drinking, taking intoxicating substances or ‘nuisance’ driving, could take hold over the town centre.

A council document reads: “The Community Safety Unit (CSU) has become aware of anti-social behaviour and the anti-social use of vehicles within Dartford Town Centre.

“CCTV footage shows large groups of young people, who are normally associated with a vehicle, gathering, and engaging in antisocial behaviour which has been particularly prevalent in Westgate Car Park, Kent Road.”

The order hopes to ban people in vehicles meeting in the town centre overnight “for racing or preparing motor vehicles for displaying or racing”.

It also hopes to ban ‘nuisance’ revving of engines and using horns as well drivers performing stunts or playing music too loud.

In a draft, the order goes on to suggest ban people taking, carrying or selling so-called ‘intoxicating substances’. This would not include prescription medication, cigarettes or food.

Anyone caught breaking the order could face a £100 fine.

If approved, a public consultation will take place on the plan, which is set to cost Dartford council £3,000.

