Search

Advanced search

Rail passengers in Kent returning to work face fare hike of almost 2%

08:45 03 January 2017

Southeastern

Southeastern

Archant

Protests have been organised by a campaign group as prices rose across the UK

Comment

Rail passengers in Kent returning to work after the festive break are facing fare increases of just under two per cent.

Average fares on Southeastern services are set to rise by 1.8 per cent in 2017 - below the national average of 2.3 per cent.

The national rise in fares, which is the highest since January 2014 when they increased by 2.8 per cent, has been criticised by public transport campaigners.

Union-backed campaign group Action for Rail has called for a day of action to protest against the rise, with demonstrations expected at more than 100 stations across the country.

A Southeastern spokesman said: “The overall average fare rise for Southeastern next year is 1.8 per cent, which is below the national average of 2.3 per cent.

“It is also slightly under the national rise set by the government’s for regulated fares of 1.9 per cent - which is for season tickets and peak time fares

“We understand that value for money is a priority for our passengers and that’s why we are offering discounts and freezing prices on specific off peak fares, which are the ones under our control.”

The UK-wide increase was branded “another kick in the teeth for long-suffering rail passengers” by Lianna Etkind, of the Campaign for Better Transport.

She said: “Many experienced a less frequent and more overcrowded service last year, and now they are required to pay more for the same this year.

“The whole fares system is completely unfair and it’s high time the Government overhauled it.”

Keywords: United Kingdom

Latest News

Double blow for residents as council refuses to protect Battle of Britain site and borough’s remaining pubs

Yesterday, 16:59 Simon Allin
The Battle of Britain pub, before developers moved in

Campaigners had hoped to rebuild the historic pub and protect others from the same fate

Jail for thug who fractured Kent nightclubber’s jaw after stamping on his head in ‘mindless’ brawl at Air and Breathe venue

Yesterday, 12:33 Chris Britcher
John Jeeves

John Jeeves, 22, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court this week

Fire crews tackle grill fire in Dartford

Yesterday, 10:48 Simon Allin
Fire engine

A woman had inadvertently switched the grill on while leaving the oven door closed

Kent Police seizes £4m of criminal gains cash - but where does it go?

Yesterday, 08:29 Tom Pyman
Kent Police

The force has used Proceeds of Crime legislation to secure 159 successful confiscation orders against offenders

Kent school chiefs remind parents they must apply for primary, infant and junior places by January 16

Tue, 16:47 Tom Pyman
Classroom

Last year there were 500 late applications out of the 17,400 families needing a school place

Man punched and kicked before having van stolen in Dartford

Tue, 16:44 Simon Allin
Chestnut Road

Police are searching for two men

Most read

Double blow for residents as council refuses to protect Battle of Britain site and borough’s remaining pubs

The Battle of Britain pub, before developers moved in

‘Outrageous’ uniform row sees students sent home from Ebbsfleet Academy on first day of term

Ebbsfleet Academy is facing backlash from one parent over its uniform policy. (Stock photo)

Save the dates for Canterbury Festival

Opening parade

YEARLY REVIEW: Read some of the best headlines from 2016

Image of the proposed Lower Thames Crossing

Dartford Crossing and QEII Bridge to be CLOSED this week

The Dartford Crossing will face closures this week

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Gravesend Reporter e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder