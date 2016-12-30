Rail passengers should check before travelling on New Year’s Eve

Southeastern

Southeastern set to run extra late night and early morning trains

Passengers planning to use Southeastern rail services on New Year’s Eve are being urged to check before travelling.

Throughout New Year’s Eve, on Saturday, December 31, a normal Saturday service will run on the network.

And, as the clock strikes midnight, services will continue as there will be extra late night and early morning trains.

Services will run out of London Charing Cross and Cannon Street until 2.45am.

Trains from Deptford, Greenwich, Maze Hill and Westcombe Park will also run until this time.

London Victoria will see trains running until around 3.30am, but they are expected to be very busy so passengers are asked to check their train time and make sure they leave plenty of time to travel.

Elsewhere, Waterloo East will close at 11.45pm on Saturday, December 31, and there will be no Southeastern trains calling at London Blackfriars throughout New Year’s Eve.

Following this, on Sunday, January 1, and Monday, January 2, Network Rail will continue its work to improve the network, which will affect some services.

This will see no trains calling at Charing Cross, Waterloo East, Cannon Street, Deptford, Greenwich, Maze Hill or Westcombe Park over these two days.

And Hastings trains will start from London Bridge and be diverted via East Croydon.

Other services are diverted to Victoria and Blackfriars.

For details of all train times over the New Year Bank Holiday, vist nationalrail.co.uk