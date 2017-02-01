Search

Rail travellers in Kent face disruption on late night Southeastern services due to engineering works

09:15 01 February 2017

Southeastern

Southeastern

Archant

It is advised by rail bosses to check your service before you travel over the coming days

Rail travellers are being urged to check before they travel due to engineering work which is having an impact on a number of late night services around the county.

Network Rail, which handles the rail infrastructure, says the following lines will be hit.

Until Thursday

22.52 London Victoria to Ashford International terminates at Maidstone East. A replacement bus service will be provided calling at: Bearsted, Hollingbourne, Harrietsham, Lenham, Charing and due to arrive Ashford International at 00.54.

23.22 London Victoria to Ashford International terminates at Maidstone East. A replacement bus service will be provided calling at: Bearsted, Hollingbourne, Harrietsham, Lenham, Charing and due to arrive Ashford International at 01.32.

Until Friday

00.22 London Victoria to Ashford International terminates at Maidstone East. A replacement bus service will be provided calling at: Bearsted, Hollingbourne, Harrietsham, Lenham, Charing and Ashford International.

Wednesday and Thursday

23.07 London Victoria to Ramsgate. This service terminates at Herne Bay, a replacement bus will be provided calling at Herne Bay, Birchington-on-Sea, Westgate-on-Sea, Margate, Broadstairs, Dumpton Park and estimated to arrive Ramsgate at 01.40.

23.12 London St Pancras International to Margate. This service will terminate at Ramsgate, a replacement bus will be provided from Ramsgate, calling at Broadstairs and sue to arrive Margate at 00.56.

23.37 London St Pancras International to Ramsgate. This service will terminate at Dover Priory. A replacement bus will be provided calling at Martin Mill, Walmer, Deal, Sandwich and due to arrive Ramsgate at 01.51.

Thursday and Friday

00.07 London Victoria to Ramsgate. This service will terminate at Herne Bay. A replacement bus service will be provided calling at Birchington-on-Sea, Westgate-on-Sea, Margate, Broadstairs, Dumpton Park and due to arrive Ramsgate at 02.41.

