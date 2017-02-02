Search

Residents urged to help give Gravesham a spring clean

14:08 02 February 2017

itakdalee

A nationwide event is encouraging people to clean up their neighbourhoods

Gravesham is getting ready to gleam this spring as it takes part in a nationwide campaign to clean up the country.

The Great British Spring Clean will be sweeping across the nation on the first weekend in March, and community groups, businesses and individuals are being called on to organise litter picks and help clean up the borough.

Black sacks, litter pickers and other equipment can be supplied by the council, which will collect rubbish after the clean-up has taken place.

Cabinet member for the environment councillor Sandra Garside said: “We will be encouraging and supporting groups and individuals who want to ‘do their bit’ to help clear up the litter that blights our streets and parks. We’re delighted to be supporting the Great British Spring Clean and we encourage as many people as possible to take part.”

Residents planning to get involved should notify Kirsty Gaunt by emailing Kirsty.Gaunt@gravesham.gov.uk

Keywords: Sandra Garside Gravesham

