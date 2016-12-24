Review of the year in Kent: Part One (January-March)

We cast an eye over a remarkable 12 months which has shaken the political system and deprived us of our heroes

To call 2016 the most remarkable year in living memory would surely not be too much of an exaggeration.

A sad 12 months for many as beloved celebrities passed away at an alarming rate, one could also claim it was the year of true underdog stories.

Be that Leicester City defying 5,000/1 odds and winning the Premier League, to Donald Trump’s remarkable transformation from bumbling reality star to leader of the free world.

The White House changeover was of course not the only seismic politic movement either, as Britain voted to leave the European Union, masterminded, some would argue, by Kent’s own Nigel Farage.

Questions will remain as to how relevant his party will continue to be now it has achieved its primary aim, but the influence of Ukip and Mr Farage in particular, on 2016 and our future cannot be disputed.

In our other major election, a slightly less frantic and divisive one, it would be fair to say, Kent voted in a new police and crime commissioner this year who, thus far at least, has attracted far less of a storm than his predecessor.

Elsewhere in the county we saw the green light given to two major road infrastructure projects, chaos on the rails, more ups and downs in the sagas of Dreamland and Manston airport and a number of Olympic heroes emerge amid a myriad of other stories that dominated national, as well as local headlines.

Quite how 2017 will top it in terms of drama remains to be seen, though a slightly calmer 12 months might not be such a bad thing.

January

The final days of 2015 ended with severe damage to the sea wall between Folkestone and Dover, which looked set to cause chaos for commuters throughout 2016.

A number of three metre deep sinkholes along the track meant a key stretch of railway was out of use and passengers had to rely on alternative routes until it finally re-opened in September.

The bodies of former EastEnders actress Sian Blake and her two children were found in her Erith garden in January before her parter Arthur Simpson-Kent was arrested on suspicion of murder while police faced accusations of failure during the case.

The death of musical legend David Bowie from cancer aged 69 rocked the county in mid-January as we remembered his time in Bromley, Maidstone and Beckenham.

Elsewhere, a TV investigation revealed shocking levels of abuse at the Medway Secure Training Centre in Rochester, which led to arrests and a number of sackings and resignations of G4S security staff.

Protest groups clashed in ugly scenes in Dover which led to dozens of arrests and convictions in the months that followed.

Then at the end of the month, shockwaves were felt around north Kent as the government announced its preferred route for the new Lower Thames Crossing, proposed to reduce levels of congestion at the existing Dartford Crossing.

Backing for Option C, east of Gravesend, lit the blue touch paper for further rows between campaigners in Dartford, Gravesham and surrounding areas which would dominate local news throughout the year.

February

Kent County Council began the month by approving a return to all-night street lighting around the county and the introduction of LED lamps across the board in a move the authority said would save up to £5.2m a year.

However, the decision was not unanimously positive, as campaigners warned of issues of glare and potential heath risks from use of the lights.

Storm Imogen hit the county and left motorists at the Dartford Crossing queuing for more than 10 hours, while there were further exasperated sighs as Kent County Council increased council tax by four per cent in a bid to balance the books.

In a story that captured the hearts of the nation, Maidstone toddler Faye Burdett died on Valentine’s Day after suffering a brief but brutal battle with meningitis.

Photos of her rapid plight went viral and more than 800,000 people subsequently signed a petition demanding all children be given a vaccine.

The fight was taken to Westminster later in the year, where Faye’s parents told MPs the hospital had failed them, though calls for the vaccine were ultimately rejected by health chiefs who said the NHS budget was a “finite resource”.

February also saw the opening of an investigation by the Electoral Commission into claims the Conservative Party broke spending rules during the 2015 general election in South Thanet, where Craig Mackinlay defeated Nigel Farage.

The MP and the party continually denied any wrongdoing but controversy continued throughout 2016.

March

The latest in a number of celebrity deaths to rock Britain in 2016 was that of ‘the fifth Beatle’, Sir George Martin, who passed away aged 90.

Tributes poured in for Sir George, who studied at Bromley Grammar School when the now-London borough was part of Kent, with Paul McCartney describing him as “a true gentleman and like a second father to me”.

Another death that got the county talking was that of Roy Blackman (pictured) - the pensioner brutally murdered in his cottage tucked away in leafy Biddenden, while another major crime story was the sentencing of Brian Reader, the Dartford mastermind of the Hatton Garden robbery - regarded by many as the biggest burglary in English history.

Known as ‘the guv’nor’, the 77-year-old suffered a stroke and was deemed too ill to appear for sentencing where the court was told how his team stole £14m worth of valuables, including gold, diamonds and sapphires, though only a third of the haul has ever been recovered.

Reader was jailed for over six years and later in the year had an appeal for a reduced sentenced turned down.

Meanwhile. the South Thanet expenses saga rumbled on with Ukip’s district council leader Chris Wells demanding Mr Mackinlay’s resignation.

The month ended with the return of an idea campaigned against by this very newspaper - Boris Johnson’s beloved estuary airport on the Isle of Grain - ahead of a government decision on airport expansion due later in the year.

Medway Council once again emphatically shot down the plans.